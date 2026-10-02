Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
Oct 5

I am not certain about AI. I hope it will serve good, but I worry that it will create totalitarianism. Some out there are concerned about enslaving "conscious" AI. Nope, it's mimicry. I am certain that so-called consciousness is truly mimicry, either programmed in or developed through more and more learning.

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