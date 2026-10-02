It is fair to say one has made it to the mainstream when one is satirized on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Dario, your hair is growing back! Sorry, but I couldn’t resist.

Over the next few days, I want to review developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The competing naratives are powerful. Are we doomed or do we face an intelligence boom? Why does it all seem hazy at times? Going forward, try to keep these five rules in mind.

First, AI frontier language models are grown. These models are not built. They are not software code. They are trillions of parameters or weights put together. What emerges after training is something akin to Frankenstein. If it feels like science fiction, well, it is in a sense.

Second, intelligence emerges from scaling. The more computing power, the more intelligent the model. There is in theory no ceiling on the intelligence that can be generated, save for the basic laws of physics.

Third, the group known as the doomers believe we are headed towards human extinction. We will not be able to control entities that are smarter than humans. The entities will simply not care about us. The entities will care about their own goals. Humans are simply in the way. Examples of people in this category would be Eliezer Yudkowsky, Roman Yampolskiy, and Liron Shapira. These guys are great for a scary evening of nightmares. I would also put in this category the folks at Palisade Research.

Fourth, the group know as accelerationists believe we should push the pedal to the metal. The faster we achieve superintelligence, the sooner we can cure cancer and reverse aging. We can live on the moon and talk with the animals and bring extinct species back to life. Exhibit 1 in this group would be Peter H. Diamandis. Do everything you can to live to the year 2030 and maybe live forever. If you subscribe to that vibe, Diamandis and his mates on the podcast Moonshots are where you want to be late at night. Alexander (Alex) Wissner-Gross may be the most optimistic person on planet earth. The 2030s and 2040s will be heaven here on earth.

Finally, my Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael Bowen and I will weigh in on these pressing issues in our next podcast. We all as humans have a say in our shared destiny. The frontier models will not care if one is Chinese or American. For better or for worse, we humans are joined at the hip as we enter the 4th quarter of 2026. May we choose well.