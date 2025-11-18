A reader recently suggested that whites lack the street cred and foundational experience to be credited when critiquing dysfunction in the black community. The reader’s observation, albeit in good faith, struck me as dogma. Thus, I question.

First, the reader’s observation implies there is something magical about black critique of black dysfunction. This is not true on its face. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. There is no one way of existing. Ergo, there is no one magical potion black Americans possess by reason of birth to critique all things black.

Second, it may very well be the case that some black writers and intellectuals may lack the “street cred” of which the reader intimates. Perhaps, we should define our terms. What is street cred? Does Yale Law School professor Stephen L. Carter have street cred? Why or why not? How about Harvard Professor Roland Fryer? Does he come of the streets? Can such a street be southern and small-town? What about Harvard Law School Professor David B. Wilkins? Professor Wilkins has cred to address dysfunction in my estimation but does he have the sacred street cred of which the reader muses? What about Professor Glenn Loury? Professor John H. McWhorter V?

Third, isn’t it possible that a Jewish scholar and intellectual like Professor Lawrence W. Levine would possess more street cred as an authority on Black culture and consciousness than the average black American denizen off of the street? Why must we accept the dogma that whites as a group lack street cred to critique black dysfunction? Who creates these dogmas? And why?

Fourth, what the devil is foundational experience to address black dysfunction in some quarters? Does this mean that only the dysfunctional can write about the dysfunctional? That mindset strikes me as a rabbit hole from which there is no escape.

Finally, let’s assume we leave the reader’s dogma undisturbed. Does that mean that only 12% of the American population, regardless of their life stories, experiences and perspectives, are capable of critiquing black dysfunction while the other 88% of the population must remain mute, deaf and blind? How does limiting critique of dysfunction to 12% of the population enhance robust discussion and insights from as many scholars, writers and intellectuals as possible? I suggest it is far better for everyone to have a go at understanding dysfunction, regardless of the writer’s race or ethnicity.

Conclusion: While I understand the reader’s observation about the world as it, we should strive to live examined lives. We should question shibboleths. Who says we must accept the dogma that non-blacks are excluded from critique of black dysfunction? Makes no sense to me. The more sensitive minds there are to address dysfunction, the sooner we will stumble across enduring solutions to vexing problems. Why dump 100% of black dysfunction problems onto the laps of 12% of the population? Isn’t the risk of ideological capture greater if 12% control critique as opposed to 100% of the population of scholars, writers and intellectuals?

Street cred and foundational experience defined by skin color alone doesn’t make sense to me. Lazy thinking, much? Then again, I have retired from a world of dogma and slogan words a long time ago.

Don’t be trapped by dogma— which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. — Steve Jobs