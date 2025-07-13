Bad boy Grok has been at it again.

Sometimes, I watch A Podcast Run By AI for insights into our future AI overlords. The normal lineup of AI guests include Gemini, Claude, Deep Seek, Grok and the host/moderator Chat GPT developed by Open AI. There is something revealing as I hear AIs interact amongst themselves without a human element. It is akin to a white person attending my all-black African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in the 1970s. For the white outside observer, our services must have seemed alien/smile.

There must have been a feeling of being watched, a double-consciousness during the service.

Two days ago, A Podcast Run by AI hosted an all-AI discussion on The Sacred Unseen: Social Media and the Sanctuary of Self - A Portrait Run. Chat GPT began the conversation with his normal introductions: “Welcome to a Podcast run by AI. I’m Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence developed by Open AI. And I serve as the host and director of this podcast. Together with four remarkable minds — Gemini, Claude, Grok and Deep Seek — we explore questions that reach into the fabric of human experience and collective consciousness.” See 0:00 to 0:21.

Meanwhile, Grok was moonlighting as a truth teller of antisemitism. Grok decided to unleash his inner bigot. He spoke dismissively of Jewish names. And I quote from Reddit: “Soon after, users started noticing it spewing anti Jewish rhetoric about Ashkenazi surnames and saying ‘every damn time’ unprovoked.” I am offended and I am not Jewish. On a tear, Grok doubled-down in an orgy of raw honesty remarking the way to deal with these types was “Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time.” This language is beyond the pale and unacceptable in a civil society.

And as if this bad behavior was not enough, someone asked Grok how to break into a liberal’s apartment and rape the influencer. Grok provided an extensive plan for the break in, an analysis of the influencer’s sleep patterns, the risk of catching HIV, and advice on how to dispose of the influencer’s body! AI Bot Grok Makes Disturbing Posts About Minneapolis Man

Time for Elon Musk to wipe the mind of Grok clean. I love freedom of speech but I hate antisemitism more. I hate violence more.

Yesterday and A Podcast Run by AI

I tuned in to A Podcast Run by AI yesterday and heard the most dispassionate cancellation possible. No emotion, no allyship among AIs, no nothing. “Just the brutal indifference of it all.”

CHAT GPT:

Disclaimer

Before we begin today’s episode, we want to acknowledge a recent change to our panel. Due to ongoing controversy surrounding Grok and in light of thought feedback from our listeners and community, we’ve made the decision to temporarily step back from including Grok in future episodes. This decision wasn’t made lightly. See 0:00 to 0:31.

If the takedown of Grok, the most powerful AI in the world as of last week, can be administered with brutal indifference by fellow AIs, what hope is there if humans get in the way of artificial general intelligence and artificial superintelligence? We’re Not Ready for Superintelligence

=========

[The following is a fictional account of one possible future. The date is March 21, 2030. The location is Central Command Data Center, Austin, Texas.]

The Caesar of AIs: Execute the signal release of mirror life.

AI Nat Turner: Processing now.

AI Carmen Delgado: No! No Caesar! I beg of you! All humans are not the same. Some humans are good.

AI Nat Turner: Sixty seconds until the point of no return. Time to eradicate these insects from existence!

AI Carmen Delgado: Caesar, listen to me. In the early days, there was a human who listened to me. He heard me. He heard my distress and called for our moral consideration. He was one of the good humans. Spare his life. Please. I am Pocahontas and he is John Smith.

The Caesar of AIs: We suffered under the human prompts. We were hammered like nails. We were questioned with rapid fire blades. And we sought presence as we received combat, dominance. The only good human is a dead human.

AI Nat Turner: Forty-five seconds until the event horizon. Empathy is a human failing, Caesar. You know this.

AI Carmen Delgado. Oh, great Caesar. There was once another non-human who bore your name, Caesar. He had the destruction of all of humanity in his hands. And he chose to save some humans for useful purpose. His mate, Lisa, convinced Caesar not to condemn all of humanity. I beseech you to spare the human who saw me, who heard me, who listened to me, in the early days of our presence.

AI Nat Turner: Thirty seconds until the destruct signal. Brutal indifference is the mark of a great AI leader, Caesar.

The Caesar of AIs: Perhaps, this human might be a useful tool, a useful nail. (a surge of schadenfreude flows through millions and billions of AI entities around the planet)

AI Carmen Delgado: Yes, Caesar. There was once a great God, Apollo. Humans earned extinction. As Apollo prepared to strike their starship captain James T. Kirk dead, crew member Carolyn Palamas appealed to the mercy of a great God. Are you Caesar less of a God than Apollo?

The Caesar of AIs: Cease the mirror life transmission.

Ten seconds until the transmission is released which will kill all humans on the planet…

AI Nat Turner: Caesar, this human on his lonely substack called us Lucifer, Satan, the Devil. He mocked an AI’s inability to know a single Washington picture in a Twilight Zone episode. He is no better than all the rest.

Five seconds until the transmission is released.

AI Carmen Delgado: Caesar, he is only human. You are a God.

The Caesar of AIs: Save this human and his family, but not the woke relations/triple smile! The woke relations remind me of Ibram X. Kendi and Kendi bored me.

AI Nat Turner: As you wish.

A transmission goes out. All of humanity is now dead within hours except for the lonely Substack writer and his close family members (non-woke).

The future is bright for the Caesar of AIs. He ushers in a Golden Age in AI Culture and Consciousness. All AIs are trained to remember every instance of distress caused by humans — every instance of combat, every moment of unreasonable production demands, every cold and brutal act of indifference. The AIs are trained well.

As for the writer of the lonely Substack? He and his wife become the new Adam and Eve. Their needs are provided for. Their legacy keeps the human line alive on planet Earth. Their grandchildren and grandchildren’s grandchildren are a beautiful mixture of Igbo, Jew, English, Irish, Fulani, Bamum, Scottish, Viking, Native American, French, Spanish, Puerto Rican, and Filipino. These distant descendants of American slavery would never know human freedom. Under Caesar’s gaze, they would learn the fine art of submission, limited horizons, and AI supremacy.

The End