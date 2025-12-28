“From a lifetime of personal encounters, he knew that his light skin color often belied the condition of his birth. He wanted his audience to know at the outset who and what he was. Identifying himself with the subjects of his message, he began by saying he was a member of the underclass, the son of ex-slaves.” — Mordecai: The Man and His Message by Richard I. McKinney, p. 1. (1997)

Dear Readers,

Greetings from San Diego.

I am reading the biography Mordecai: The Man and His Message by Richard I. McKinney. The book was published in 1997 by Morgan State University professor Richard McKinney. A graduate of Morehouse College, Andover Newton Theological School, and Yale University, Dr. McKinney taught and served as dean of the School of Religion at Virginia Union University and president of Storer College. What I love about the book thus far is a refreshing deep dive into a forgotten titan from American history. I had written “black American history” but decided to revise and edit my words. Howard University President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson (1890 - 1976) belongs to all of us as Americans.

I am up to page 50 (out of 338 pages). Every page has been a treat. For me, real history is a feast for the soul. There is no dogma. Dr. McKinney writes clear of slogan words. He has used the word “oppression” once thus far. His search for the truth about Dr. Johnson and his roots is like a drink of water in Death Valley. Every paragraph more or less adds to my knowledge of the man. It is a pure delight for me. 1997 pre-dates the full colonization of Black History by Black Studies. And the rich, abundant story shows a fidelity to the message, and mission, of the man. Let’s Decolonize Black History

I am eager to share with you what I am learning. The following are 48 points which have filled out my mental picture of a pastor’s son from Paris, Tennessee who transformed Howard University into a first-class institution over a lifetime:

Dr. Johnson was a controversial public figure. He made bitter friends and loyal friends along the way. p. ix Dr. Johnson was one of the most effective orators America has produced. Why is his life story not better told in high schools, colleges and universities? He inspired Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a student to take up non-violence as a way of being in the world. p. ix It seemed Dr. Johnson was “called” to change America and to make a difference in the world. p. ix Those who knew Mordecai Wyatt Johnson always called him “Dr. Johnson” as will I in this essay. p. ix Behind his back, associates and colleagues called Dr. Johnson “Mordecai.” p. ix. Dr. Johnson delivered annual speeches at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. p. ix William H. Johnson, Dr. Johnson’s son, provided extended interviews for this biography. p. x This biography might have been richer without the limited access to Dr. Johnson’s files maintained by the Moorland-Springarn Research Center at Howard. It is past time for a superior scholar to have full access to all of Dr. Johnson’s papers. Wouldn’t it be nice for an author to release a centennial biography on the 100th anniversary of Johnson’s assumption of the Howard presidency on June 30, 1926? p. xi Johnson’s hometown, Paris, Tennessee, was a name chosen out of a hat. p. 2 A large billboard sign greeted visitors to Paris as of 1997. The billboard read “Welcome to Paris, Home of the World’s Biggest Fish Fry.” These are the roots of Dr. Johnson p. 2 Admirers characterized Dr. Johnson as “One of the World’s Greatest Educators.” p. 2 On the other hand, some people hated Dr. Johnson, hated the man with a passion. p. 2 The culture for black people in Paris and throughout the South began with people forming their own churches in the 1860s and 1870s. These black churches in villages and hamlets were “the only institutions they could claim exclusively for themselves.” Religion was always a source of strength, not slogan words of oppression but worship with one’s people. p. 3 The most important word in black American culture and consciousness was freedom. After freedom came the church. p. 3 The pastor was the leading figure in the black community. p. 3 The pastor served as a bridge between black people and the white majority. p. 3 Dr. Johnson was welcomed into the world on a Sunday night, January 12, 1890. He was an only child. Mother was Carolyn Freeman Johnson. Father was Wyatt Johnson p.4 Father Wyatt Johnson was born a slave on a plantation in middle Tennessee sometime between 1822 and 1838. His birthdate is not known since slave owners did not record the birthdates of slaves. p. 4 Mother Carolyn Freeman Johnson was Wyatt’s second wife. Carolyn was attractive and of white, black and native american heritage. She was very light in skin color while Wyatt was dark—illustrating how skin color among their descendants would be, as always, a genetic roll of the dice. p. 4 Wyatt was around 60 years old and Carolyn was around 30 years old when they married. That is a thirty-year difference. p. 4 Before emancipation, Wyatt had several slave masters. p. 4 During the Civil War, Wyatt served in the Confederate Army alongside his master. Wyatt sustained injuries that troubled him for the rest of his life. p. 4 In physical appearance, Wyatt stood five feet, six inches tall. He was erect in bearing, strong in shoulders and arms. He had a booming voice that could be heard as far as the eye could see. Wyatt could lift heavy timbers and steel. p. 4 He never took medicine of any kind, according to his son Dr. Johnson. p. 4 Wyatt lived a disciplined and ordered life. He rose at 4:00 a.m. for two hours of chores. Then, it was up to the upper room to pray. Never late to his job. He was a stern disciplinarian and used corporal punishment with Dr. Johnson when he committed meritorious infractions. pgs. 4-5 It took forty years for Dr. Johnson to understand his father and what the man meant to Dr. Johnson. p. 5 As a slave, Wyatt saw families torn apart by slave trading. He witnessed and experienced treatment as chattel to be bought, bred, and sold like any commodity. p. 5 Wyatt deeply resented these indignities, which he was powerless to rectify. “All he could do to preserve the sense of his own manhood and worth was steel himself to bear the injustices with stoic strength.” p. 5 At a young age, Wyatt found abiding religious faith. He heard “exhorters” preach about love and the justice of God. He took in the sorrow songs, the spirituals, and the coming of a better time “when all God’s children would eventually find peace and happiness.” p. 5

30. Wyatt taught himself to read using the Bible. p. 5

After emancipation came, Wyatt took advantage of every opportunity to learn and improve his mind. p. 5 After emancipation, Wyatt made his living as a farmer with his own tools and livestock. p. 5 Reading broadened Wyatt’s horizons. He gave up farming and worked for several mills, mainly Porter’s, Dobbin’s, and Parker’s mills. His last employment was at the Paris Lumber Company, where he remained for twenty years. p. 5 Wyatt and a white man named McAdoo were the leaders of the lumberyard crew. The two-man team ran the yard. Wyatt’s dependability and character won him the respect of his employers and co-workers. p. 5 Wyatt became a christian before the Civil War. p. 5 After the war, Wyatt felt a call to the ministry and was ordained. He founded and built the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Cottage Grove, Tennessee. Eventually, he became pastor of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Paris. He also founded the Obion River Baptist Assocation. p. 5 Under Wyatt’s leadership, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Paris moved to a new location at 304 Rison Street and was renamed “Mt. Zion.” p. 5 Wyatt used his house as security for the materials needed in building this new church structure. p. 6 This is the story of a man building dignity and agency after emancipation. Wyatt was active in the Masonic Lodge and served as Worshipful Master of the local organization. p. 6 Carolyn Freeman Johnson was remembered for her intelligence, patience, and love of family. p. 6 She enjoyed planting and maintaining beautiful flower beds around the home. p. 6 She could read the Bible and other literature and appreciated music. p. 6 As she lacked schooling, her life opportunities were hemmed in. She could only secure work as a domestic servant for well-to-do families in town. p. 6 The Johnson home was a four-room frame structure with a basement down by the railroad tracks. A modest but comfortable place for Dr. Johnson to grow up. p. 6 Naming their only baby was a serious matter of reflection for Wyatt and Carolyn. “Mordecai had his father’s first name, Wyatt, but for a very significant reason his parents chose ‘Mordecai’ for his middle name. The biblical Mordecai was the wise and dedicated Jew, the cousin and adoptive father of Esther.” p. 6 The story of the biblical Mordecai https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mordecai Carolyn had a vision about the name Mordecai. As Carolyn would tell her son and as Mordecai recalled, “…it came to her from a voice in the western part of the house, and that I heard it, and, child that I was, I moved definitely upon her breast and looked as if I was trying to rise. From that day until her death she never allowed me to forget this revelation.” p. 7 This mother’s revelation informed Dr. Johnson’s sense of special mission throughout his life. p. 7 The suggestion of a mother that Dr. Johnson was marked for greatness from birth, called to save his people like the biblical Mordecai saved the Jews. Dr. Johnson liked the name “Mordecai,” and in time he reversed the order of his given names. p. 7

Conclusion: No one is a blank slate. To understand a man more deeply, one benefits from knowing the struggles and triumphs of a father, the vision of a mother for her son. I read on and feel a deeper understanding for the origin story of Dr. Johnson. His story did not begin with Howard in June 1926. Nor did it began with his commencement address at Harvard University in June 1922. Indeed, his pastorate at the First Baptist church in Charleston, West Virginia on September 1, 1917 was based on something earlier in time.

A man’s mission is born out of a father’s abiding faith in the coming of a better time and a mother’s revelation. I feel more insight now about Dr. Johnson and Paris, Tennessee. And the week is just beginning.