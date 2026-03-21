I have had a change of heart.

As some of you may recall, I was annoyed with the book Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. See my earlier essays A Birthday Present In Defense of Uncle Tom: Why Blacks Must Police Racial Loyalty I declared I would never read this book as it annoyed me so for…reasons. You must appreciate how stunning this position was for me as a reader. I have completed every book I have started to read. I have stayed the course throughout life.

What caused me to reconsider my position and read to completion Their Accomplices Wore Robes? In an irony of ironies, it was a quote attributed to William F. Buckley, Jr. Buckley believed writers do their best work when annoyed. Buckley was right. Annoyance focuses the mind. When you’re irritated, you read more carefully, notice every flaw, marshal counterarguments. Pleasure makes you lazy; annoyance makes you sharp.

Was I passing up a splendid opportunity to let my inner critic shine by not reading a dreadful book to completion? Annoyance has produced some of my best writing. See Delusion and Reality, Where Do We Go From Here and Why White Playwrights Must Write About Black Characters

Buckley primed me to remember why I write. What pushed me over the edge was a masterful critique of a shabby novel Shy Girl by Mia Ballard. Two months ago, podcaster frankie’s shelf delivered a masterful critique of this weakly assembled story of horror. The podcaster, as a public service, devoted two hours and forty minutes (!) to a macro and micro level review of the book. The novel in hardback was about 352 pages and was self-published until picked up by mainstream publisher Hachette Book Group. (The book has been yanked from publication for understandable reasons.) Beginning with a healthy critique of a book cover, frankie’s shelf was consumed with every cliche, every repetitive use of the word “sharp,” every instance where this book “sucks.” This is truly a case where the book review is better than the book reviewed. “I wanted to rip my hair out of my scalp, strand by strand.” The book was written as if readers were stupid (overly simplistic, repetitive, condescending). I enjoyed every minute of the critique.

Conclusion: Buckley and frankie’s shelf together convinced me of the value in returning to Their Accomplices Wore Robes. Perhaps, I can perform a public service in reading a bad book so that you don’t have to. There is something invigorating in a careful review of words on paper, phrase by phrase and clause by clause. If we as writers, scholars and intellectuals allow poor material to be acclaimed, we have no right to complain about the low level of reading and literature these days. Their Accomplices Wore Robes was acclaimed on the back cover by Donovan X. Ramsey, Harvard Law School Professor Kenneth W. Mack, and Kirkus Reviews. Here’s why this matters: If serious people are praising shoddy work, someone needs to say so. Otherwise, we get more books like this — provocative covers, inflammatory titles, poor argumentation. We owe readers better. We owe history better. See generally A Book Review of the Raceless Antiracist.

Maybe, one can tell a book by its cover after all. The cover of Shy Girl: A Novel annoyed frankie’s shelf from the get go. And the reading experience was all down hill from there. I felt the same annoyance as I viewed the cover of Their Accomplices Wore Robes. I plan to finish Their Accomplices Wore Robes this summer on my vacation and deliver the comprehensive critique it deserves — and that Starkey’s acclaimed publishers failed to demand. Stay tuned.

The irony isn’t lost on me: Buckley, whose antisemitism I just documented, now inspires me to critique a book about racial injustice by a Black author. But good advice doesn’t require a perfect source. And poor argumentation deserves critique regardless of the author’s identity or intentions.