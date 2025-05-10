Moments before my marvelous AI podcast with Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak, I received a group text message from a family member. And I quote “Newsflash: Alabama is formally recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday in a new law!”

A curious man that I am, I wondered about this newsflash greeting me on a lovely sunny morning in San Diego. I have never set foot one day in Alabama but I remained curious as the author of nearly 150 essays on 150 pioneer black lawyers. Was Juneteenth an important day of freedom in the lives of pioneer black lawyers associated with Alabama? I researched my essays.

What did I find?

I wrote about three pioneer black lawyers with ties to Alabama. Louis Kossuth Atwood was freed in 1853 by his father’s will. Robert Charles O’Hara Benjamin was born free in 1855 in St. Kitts, West Indies. Samuel R. Lowery was born free in 1830. I wasn’t excited as I read the text message.

I am less excited now.

Juneteenth (A Refrain)