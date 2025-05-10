Moments before my marvelous AI podcast with Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak, I received a group text message from a family member. And I quote “Newsflash: Alabama is formally recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday in a new law!”
A curious man that I am, I wondered about this newsflash greeting me on a lovely sunny morning in San Diego. I have never set foot one day in Alabama but I remained curious as the author of nearly 150 essays on 150 pioneer black lawyers. Was Juneteenth an important day of freedom in the lives of pioneer black lawyers associated with Alabama? I researched my essays.
What did I find?
I wrote about three pioneer black lawyers with ties to Alabama. Louis Kossuth Atwood was freed in 1853 by his father’s will. Robert Charles O’Hara Benjamin was born free in 1855 in St. Kitts, West Indies. Samuel R. Lowery was born free in 1830. I wasn’t excited as I read the text message.
I am less excited now.
Wow, how special it must be to have a birthday on a federal holiday/smile!
Juneteenth came from a political impulse to have a federal holiday recognizing freedom from slavery. As a stickler for American history, I bump up against roadblocks that prevent me from being excited about Juneteenth. The link in the essay does a good job of describing the origins of Juneteenth which can be linked back to the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by a commanding Union officer in Galveston, Texas in June 1865.
First, black Americans have been free since well before June 1865. Anthony Johnson, a former indentured servant on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, was probably "free" by the 1640s. Generations of black families knew freedom throughout the 1700s and 1800s. So, I always fear that their lives are set aside and not remembered when we celebrate Juneteenth.
Second, black people remained enslaved after Juneteenth. Did you know that black people remained slaves in Delaware until months later? If this is true, aren't these people slighted by the celebration Juneteenth as the end of slavery in the U.S.? Shouldn't we celebrate their freedom instead as it would be more logical and accurate? https://whyy.org/articles/juneteenth-did-not-mean-freedom-for-delaware-slaves/
Third, celebration of Juneteenth is dishonest. Slavery ended in Delaware, and other Border States not in rebellion against the U.S, in December 1865. That is the true date of celebration! That is the date when black Americans hooped and hollered! That was the ratification of the 13th Amendment which ended American slavery. Why are we raising to the level of a federal holiday some random reading of a random paper down in Galveston, Texas in June 1865? It is wrong. We celebrate a moment and lose sight of slaves whose emancipation is December 1865 is unsung.
Fourth, I am tired of portrayals of black Americans as hapless slaves. Call it slave fatigue. I have written about this fatigue at Free Black Thought. Why not remember other aspects of freedom? Slaves freed by will like the Burlington 37 in 1849 or the slaves of George Washington in December 1799? Bishop Richard Allen of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church eulogized Washington to the skies on December 31, 1799 and called his emancipation by will a great humanitarian act of his time. Celebrating Juneteenth turns our attention away from Washington as the Great Emancipator.
Finally, and in my own family of in-laws, black slaves saved their earnings and purchased their freedom. Those are great stories of enterprise. Where is the federal holiday dedicated to their memory of freedom? To agency and internal locus of control? https://twyman.substack.com/p/slaves-leveraged-skills-for-personal?utm_source=publication-search
Conclusion: For these reasons and many more, Juneteenth leaves me cold. My mind goes to all who are forgotten in furtherance of an incomplete, and dishonest, narrative about freedom.
Best,
