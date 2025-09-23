Washington enjoyed the attention of the ladies. As he toured the South, he dutifully noted the number and attire of women who greeted him in the towns and byways of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. While walking in Charleston, South Carolina to public acclaim, he noted the presence of “a great number of the most respectable ladies…” p. 653 That number was just a warm up for what was to come. At a concert later that evening, Washington was awed by “at least 400 ladies—the number and appearances of which exceeded anything of the kind (he) had ever seen.” p. 654 They all wore bandeaux proclaiming “Long Life to the President” or “Welcome to the Hero.”

Before becoming president, Washington had never been further south than northern North Carolina.

By the time Washington reached Georgia, he was exhausted with the constant parades and rallies and parties and receptions. He just wanted peace and quiet on the road. His annoyance grew acute as he attempted to tour the Revolutionary battlefields in North Carolina on his return to Mount Vernon and Philadelphia. Washington was a captive of his celebrity and would remain so until the end of his days.

Washington was not keen to serve a second term as President. He had been removed from his home for too long. And yet only Washington seemed capable of unifying the new country. Part of Washington’s strength was his leadership style. He always worked hard to appear impartial and to impress the electorate that he was president of all the people. Southerners, for example, felt they had a friend in Washington, a native of Virginia and a slave owner. Author Ron Chernow quotes a Virginian anxious about the reach of the new federal government: “Tell me if Congress can establish banks, make roads and canals, whether they cannot free all the slaves in the United States.” p. 670 Well, yes, the answer would be the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in December 1865.

Many Americans could not imagine another man as president. There was a mass fear that Washington would serve only one term. Martha hoped her husband would quit the job and return home.

Here is a window into the inner Washington. In 1795, Washington told his Attorney General Edmund Randolph “if the Union were to break up into North and South, he made up his mind to remove and be of the northern.” p. 676 It was understood by all southerners that the North was identified with abolitionism. Washington was born a southerner but he now identified with the North.

This revelation supports my contention that the provincial Washington had been exposed to the larger world and was a new man in many ways by 1795. Of course, the larger world was not London and Paris but Cambridge, New York and Philadelphia.

Washington was undecided about a second term. James Madison argued Washington must serve for the good of the country. Thomas Jefferson claimed in talks with Washington at Mount Vernon that “North and South will hang together if they have you to hang on.” p. 678 On a second occasion at Mount Vernon, Washington and Jefferson had a heart to heart talk about whether Washington should call it quits. Washington was in poor health. He was tired. His hearing was not good. His brain was not as sharp as it once had been. Retirement was calling his name. Washington bared his soul to Jefferson. And still Jefferson urged his president to serve again: “Only Washington could rise above partisan wrangling and fortify the government.” p. 682

The final thumb on the scale was a seven-page letter from Mrs. Eliza Powel of Philadelphia. Washington and Powel had a close relationship. They greatly enjoyed each other’s company. Powel considered Washington of near-God status in American history. She wrote Washington that, if he retired, his enemies would claim he was only about himself and his personal ambition. Washington had to protect his historic reputation. The Jeffersonians would dissolve the Union. There was one man in America who dared to do right on all public occasions.

And that one man was George Washington.

Conclusion: The words of his close friend, Eliza, convinced Washington to serve a second term. Washington was elected by a unanimous vote in the Electoral College. On four straight occasions, Washington had received unanimous votes from his fellow countrymen. He was unanimously elected Commander in Chief of the Continental Army. He was unanimously elected President of the Constitutional Convention. He was unanimously elected to his first term as U.S. President. And the same for his second term.

His Second Inaugural Address was the shortest on record — 135 words. No other president could compare to George Washington. Arguably, the greatest of all time.

Eliza Powel (1743 - 1830) George Washington’s Friend