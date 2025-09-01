“Before there was a nation — before there was any symbol of that nation (a flag, a Constitution, a national seal) — there was Washington.” — Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, p. 193

In the 1619 Project, New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones “challenged the idea that American history began with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, which created the United States.” She claimed it was about slavery. This challenge never sat well with me. See

It occurred to me this afternoon to ask what would George Washington say? I mean, writer Nikole Hannah-Jones (1976 - ) wasn’t there when America began. America began in 1776, not 1976. I don’t want to age Mrs. Hannah-Jones. However, she doesn’t have first hand knowledge about the birth of America as a country. So, I went to the source. Someone who was there at Cambridge, the Battle of Brooklyn, Trenton, Valley Forge, Yorktown. Someone who heard the cannon fire, the bullets whizzing in the air, the close escape under cover of morning fog. Nikole Hannah-Jones may be a great person but she was not there at the beginning. The open latrines, the stench, the half-naked men, traitors hung as deserters. A man on horseback alone who stared down fifty rushing British redcoats from eighty yards distance. Id. at p. 254

Washington was there at our conception. What would he say?

George Washington was born into a colonial world of Virginia slavery. But listen to the man and his animus against the British. It was not slavery. It was the slow boil of denigration and loss of respect and liberty.

As a young soldier in his twenties, Washington repeatedly sought a royal commission in the army. And he was denied again and again because he was a provincial. He lived in the colonies. It was British discrimination based on geographic origin.

He sold crops to a London merchant shop called Robert Cary and Company in exchange for the goods of life like furniture, clothing, saddles, shoes, and silverware. And repeatedly, the London shop nickeled and dimed Washington. Washington went into debt and was harassed by the firm for late payment. He was treated like a lowly colonial.

Then, the British enacted policies that hindered his plans as a planter. Washington owned several plantations and thousands of acres of land. There were threats to undercut his real estate speculations. For example, Lord Dunmore threatened to annul 1754 patents which meant Washington would have lost 23,000 acres of land. Id. at p. 176. Chernow considered this the final blow, the final insult, to Washington’s dignity and self-respect.

Others might argue taxation without representation was the final straw for Washington. In the summer of 1774, Washington and his neighbor along the Potomac River, George Mason, met out of a desire to “maintain the liberty which we had derived from our ancestors.” Id. at p. 145 By the 1770s, there were generations of colonials native to Virginia who did not know London or England as home anymore. The idea of being oppressed by an island government across the Atlantic Ocean became untenable.

On July 18, 1774, Washington and Mason passed the Fairfax Resolves resolution which led to the First Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Notably, Washington in the Fairfax Resolves expressed his revulsion against slavery. And I quote “Perhaps the most surprising resolution passed under Washington’s watchful eye was a plea to suspend the importation of slaves into Virginia, along with a fervent wish ‘to see an entire stop forever put to such a wicked, cruel, and unnatural trade.’” p. 168

Why doesn’t the 1619 Project credit Washington’s anti-slave trade fervor in the Fairfax Resolves? The Fairfax Resolves were written up at Washington’s request and direction. I ask the question in good faith.

These are the reasons why Washington led the charge, assumed command of the Continental Army, and won the American Revolution. It was not about slavery. It was about the overreach of an island Crown over continental provincials. Just like I learned in fourth grade history class at Bellwood Elementary Annex School in the fall of 1970.

Washington was there. Nikole Hannah-Jones was not.

Conclusion: I am an unabashed fan of General George Washington. The more I learn about his authority and grace and steel resolve, the more I believe providence gave us the right man at the right time on June 15, 1775. On this date and by unanimous vote, the Continental Congress invested full military authority in one man from Mount Vernon.

There are so many stories about this giant of a man before July 4, 1776. Here is one story that lingers in the warm San Diego afternoon:

a fierce struggle commenced with biting and gouging on the one part, and knocking down on the other part [it was a brawl between new Virginia soldiers and home team New England soldiers from Marblehead, Massachusetts] with as much apparent fury as the most deadly enemy could create. Reinforced by their friends, in less than five minutes, more than a thousand (!) combatants were on the field, struggling for the mastery. At this juncture General Washington made his appearance, whether by accident or design I never knew. I only saw him and his colored servant (Billy Lee), both mounted. With the spring of a deer, he leaped from his saddle, threw the reins of his bridle into the hands of his servant, and rushed into the thickest of the melee, with an iron grip seized two tall, brawny, athletic, savage-looking riflemen by the throat, keeping them at arm’s length, alternately shaking and talking to them. In this position the eye of the belligerents caught sight of the general. His effect on them was instantaneous flight at the top of their speed in all directions from the scene of the conflict. Less than fifteen minutes time had elapsed from the commencement of the row before the general and his two criminals were the only occupants of the field of action. Here bloodshed, imprisonment, trials by court-martial were happily prevented and hostile feelings between the different corps of the army extinguished by the physical and mental energies timely exerted by one individual. — Id. at p. 198

What manner of a man!