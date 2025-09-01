Winkfield’s Substack

1h

Dead on. To see the plight of the Irish in 1727 is to see what English arrogance and ignorance was doing to the American colonies. Thank heavens for the Atlantic Ocean that did for us what the Irish Sea could not do for Ireland.

Can’t find Jonathan Swift’s 1727 “A Short View of the State [Condition] of Ireland” with updated English that’s not behind a pay wall. But here’s the original…

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:A_short_view_of_the_state_of_Ireland_(IA_shortviewofstate00haririch).pdf

