Winkfield’s Substack

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Gary
7h

Maybe he thought it was funny? I could see a stand-up comic tell a variation of that as a joke. Something like, "My wife was in a coma. As I looked on lovingly, her eyes suddenly opened and she said, 'Did you mow the lawn?'" Not funny I know, but in the hands of Rodney Dangerfield...!

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