“I was knocked unconscious and spent the night in the hospital. I’m ok now (thank goodness for pain killers/smile).” — me to a close friend, March 17, 2009

On Monday, March 16, 2009, I was walking to work when a school bus hit me. I was crossing an intersection on foot when a school bus turned hard left into me. The impact knocked me unconscious instantly. When I came to, I awoke in an ambulance. Technicians were working on me. I could not remember my name or the year. I had no sense of time after being knocked unconscious for forty-five minutes by a school bus. I was in darkness, points of light in the distance. Just thoughts, nothing else. When the technician told me “You got hit by a school bus!,” the first words out of my mouth were Unbelievable!

Coming out of unconsciousness after a severe medical event is a transcendent moment for most of us. One could have died and been denied the opportunity to say good-byes to loved ones. When I exclaimed Unbelievable, that was the raw me. My mind went to the sheer unlikelihood of it all. That’s my essence: curiosity about contingency, amazement at existence itself. I later saw my mother-in-law and my wife in my hospital room. I could not remember the accident itself — just the aftermath: darkness, points of light in the distance, disembodied thoughts floating in nothingness.

I spent two days in the hospital with a severe concussion. Full recovery took weeks. But I was lucky - I walked away. And my first words revealed not prejudice or hatred, but simple wonder at the improbability of existence.

As you recall, William F. Buckley, Sr. had a fixation on Jews. Antisemite, thy name is Buckley Sr. See Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus, pgs. 22-23, 94 and 132. See also Did Buckley Like Jewish People?

But the more I read Buckley, the more I felt Buckley Sr. was capable of growth. There were encouraging signs of intellectual maturity and incipient wisdom on the Jewish question.

The author Tanenhaus offered hope for me. On page 288, Tanenhaus observed how Buckley Sr. seemed open to his son’s dreams of founding a national journal inspired by Willi Schlamm. Schlamm was Jewish but Buckley Sr. did not lose his mind. By the early 1950s, Buckley Sr. had been exposed to “Israeli businessmen, many of them Europeans, who utterly defeated his prejudices.” Daughter Carol Buckley would recall how “they were gentlemen, educated, and they loved beautiful music…I think (Dad) was astonished by that.” p. 288

I read those words and the author’s account with warm anticipation. It was possible for a bigot to grow through exposure with an out group. Personal relationships could make a difference in the campaign against antisemitism. I was in a hopeful mood…until page 303.

In April 1955, Buckley Sr. had a grave stroke. He lapsed into a coma. No one knew if he would live, or, if he would die. For four days, he laid unconscious in a Charlotte, North Carolina hospital. A stroke had taken down the titan of the Buckley clan. Sr. was seventy-three years old. His mortality was within view. Family members surrounded his bed night and day, day and night. Jr. flew down from New York to be by his father’s bedside.

To soothe herself, her husband and others, Sr.’s wife began reading passages from the Old Testament psalms. And this is no lie. I am not making this up. The family founder spoke loud and clear for the first time in four days. What did he exclaim? Thank God I am alive? Where am I? What happened? Nope, nope and nope. Sr. ‘s voice rang out for the first time in four days: Boy, could those Jews write! p. 303 The coma then returned.

Think about what he DIDN’T say. He didn’t say "Those psalms are beautiful.” He didn’t say “This comforts me.” He said, “Boy could THOSE JEWS write!” — as if Jewish literary achievement was surprising, as if he was discovering for the first time that Jews were capable of beauty. Even his admiration was othering. He couldn’t hear the universal human longing in the psalms; he could only hear “Jews.”

Who among us would say such a thing when coming out of a four-day coma surrounded by wife, sons and daughters?

Conclusion: I believe near death experiences bring out the raw essence of a man and woman. If you are amazed to be hit by a school bus on a Monday morning, yes, you will exclaim Unbelievable! What does it say about a seventy-three year old husband and father whose first words out of the darkness of a four-day coma are Boy, could those Jews write! I must conclude Buckley Sr. grew but not enough to view his fellow man as one and the same. Somewhere in the deepest recesses of his soul, he continued to view Jews as different, alien, the Other. Philosemitism can be as corrosive of common humanity as antisemitism.

The progression from antisemitism to philosemitism isn’t progress. It’s just a different flavor of othering. Real growth would have been waking from that coma and saying nothing about Jews at all. Just feeling moved by the words, comforted by his wife’s voice, grateful to be alive. But Buckley Sr. couldn’t get there. Even in extremis, even moved by scripture, he had to note the ethnicity. The category mattered more than the humanity.

I was so hoping the Old Man would see the light after his personal business dealings with businessmen who happened to be Jewish from Israel and Europe. Sadly, I credit his hospital bed exclamation as the sign of a man incapable of change at his center. What do you think? Do the first words uttered after a near death experience reveal the inner man? Why or why not?

William F. Buckley, Sr. (1881-1958)