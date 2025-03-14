I was prepared to preach fire and brimstone this evening about race and reparations discounts. Out of three close confidants, one wrote “Good. Get em.” Another wrote wrote “Wow…I’ll be looking for your essay!” One cautioned room for understanding: “People give discounts, sometimes quite deep, to veterans, because they feel grateful for their service to their country. Slaves contributed to their country, more than you or I have. Maybe she feels grateful to those descendants, some of whom started behind the eight-ball because of the sacrifices of their forebears. Instead of writing an ex cathedra essay attacking her, why don’t you interview her about her motives and see if you can find room for understanding. Unless, of course, understanding is not your purpose.”

People should feel grateful for the services of slaves to their country. American Slavery As It Is

(restraining my inner Jonathan Edwards) I recall no ancestors who ever said “Thank the Lord for the gratitude I feel that my slave ancestors contributed to this country!”

The offeror of a reparations discount to black people for a service rendered deserves to be heard. Jen and I (confirmation pending) extend an invitation to the reparations discount woman. What is your motivation? Do you feel grateful that slaves contributed to the country? Do you see black clients as stand-ins for slave ancestors? I want to better understand why you charge black clients $0.00 and non-black clients a normal rate of $120 (or pay $230 now)?

As one of my friends wrote, “Would not work with someone like that. Also the only reason they are doing that is they don’t expect to have many black clients.” Self-respecting people don’t want to be treated as stand-ins for slaves but I could be wrong.

Our invitation remains open until March 23, 2023, the anniversary of my lonely Substack. If I do not hear from the reparations discounter by March 23, 2023, I will share my thoughts about reparations discounts in an essay. I do have thoughts on reparations. Reparations for American Slavery No. 1 Reparations for American Slavery No. 2 Reparations for American Slavery No. 3

Reparations for American Slavery No. 4 Reparations for American Slavery No. 5 Reparations for American Slavery No. 6 Reparations for American Slavery No. 7 Reparations for American Slavery No. 8 Reparations for American Slavery No. 9 Reparations for American Slavery No. 10 Reparations for American Slavery No. 14 Reparations for American Slavery No. 15 Reparations for American Slavery No. 19 Reparations for American Slavery No. 20 Reparations for American Slavery No. 23 Reparations for American Slavery No. 25 Reparations and American Slavery No. 26 Reparations and American Slavery No. 27 Reparations and American Slavery No. 28 Reparations and American Slavery No. 29

$30 for Reparations The Crystal Ball of Reparations A Reparations Debate with Chat GPT-4

Good evening and Good Cheer in the Land!