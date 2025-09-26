George Washington invited his close friend, Mrs. Eliza Powel, to come visit at Mount Vernon. The two shared a warmth and fondness for one another. Eliza declined to accompany George and Martha from Philadelphia to Mount Vernon out of a sense of duty. Eliza’s husband was Speaker of the Pennsylvania State Senate. A dreadful yellow fever was sweeping through the city of brotherly love and she feared her husband might fall ill. George understood and bid his friend farewell. Little did Eliza know her husband would fall ill and die three weeks later.

The line between life and death was a fine one during epidemics. 1/10 of Philadelphia would be dead within a month of Washington’s departure from the city.

=========

Washington returned to Mount Vernon in Virginia and the land of slavery again. And all of the old torments found the president again. He opposed slavery as a matter of theory and principle. Nonetheless, Washington was a stern taskmaster. He had five plantations to run. He cautioned his five overseers for each plantation against the “idleness and deceit” of slaves if not treated with a firm hand. It is interesting that, of his five overseers, four were white and one was black. Washington thought best of his black overseer, Davy at Muddy Hole. While speaking ill of his white overseers in harsh, unforgiving terms, Washington had only kind words for Davy: “carries on his business as well as the white overseers and with more quietness then any of them. With proper directions, he will do very well.” p. 706

Author Ron Chernow readily takes us in the inner turmoil of Washington. Lafayette had warned Washington that he would be remembered well if he freed his slaves. He owed it to his historical legacy. Washington wanted to free himself of the burden of supervising overseers and slaves. He felt oppressed by a surplus of both slaves and white indentured servants. Inside Mount Vernon at night, Washington worried about his finances. He knew he lacked cash to maintain proper appearances. The outside world reckoned Washington was much richer than he actually was. The enriched facade of Mount Vernon covered up an operation strapped for cash and barely profitable.

At one point, he solicited an English buyer to purchase four of his farms. The sale would have free Washington of much headache and 170-180 slaves. It was Washington’s hope the buyer would free the slaves and rehire them. You must appreciate how over the top this scheme was for any major Virginia planter. Such a thing as mass emancipation was simply not done. And yet Washington was willing to entertain the idea as slavery was repugnant to his feelings. Slavery was not profitable and manumission was a matter of principle.

What kept Washington from pulling the trigger on this plan? He could not imagine mixing white and black workers together en mass. p. 709 In a letter to his nephew, Washington decried breaking up families on the auction block. This Washington would never do. He also feared slave troubles like Haiti had recently experienced.

I am going to read between the lines. I have no evidence, just intuition. I suspect Washington at this point in his life dreamed of selling everything, moving to Philadelphia for good, and hanging out with his friend Eliza. I sense Eliza was a draw in Washington’s life as his second presidential term began. I can’t prove it, and I am sure George and Eliza were prudent in their correspondence for the sake of posterity. I just have my suspicions. And I quote Chernow “(Eliza) loved to flirt with powerful men, and George Washington fell under her spell.” p. 528

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania were free states which would not trouble Washington if he had sold his plantations and all of his slaves.

=========

George Washington had nine lives like a cat. We have reviewed his numerous close brushes with death. Did you know about this near death experience while Washington was president? Washington was on horseback inspecting the canal and locks being built at the Little Falls of the Potomac River. The year was 1794. President Washington was 62 years old. He was not a young man at all.

All of a sudden and without warning, his horse lost its footing. Washington was going to be dashed against the rocks. After all he had been through in life, was the Father of our Country going to lose his life in a random accident? The fates saved Washington one more time. And I quote again Chernow, “A masterful horseman, Washington nimbly pulled the animal away from danger with ‘violent exertions,’…” Washington saved himself from the death, although he badly strained his back and could not mount a horse for some time thereafter. p. 716

What a giant of a man!

=========

The political fates were not so kind to Washington in his second term. You are about to read incredible things in the next few paragraphs. Just incredible, and very sad.

Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton left the cabinet, returned to New York, and took up the private practice of law. Hamilton’s departure was a tremendous intellectual loss for Washington. Even though Washington would reach out to Hamilton for advice about the Jay Treaty and a major executive privilege fight on withholding treaty negotiations papers from the House of Representatives, Hamilton’s heart and soul were elsewhere.

Secretary of State Edmund Randolph betrayed Washington’s trust and probably engaged in light treason on the side of the french. Washington was furious about the news. Randolph was furious that his integrity was questioned. In the first involuntary resignation ever of a cabinet member ever, Randolph resigned on the spot on August 20, 1795.

Having lost Hamilton and Randolph (and Jefferson at this point) from his cabinet, Washington was forced to solicit cabinet members from the B team. Washington solicited five candidates for Secretary of State. William Peterson said, no. Thomas johnson said, no. Charles Cotesworth Pinchney said, no. Patrick Henry said, no. Rufus King said, no. Only the sixth recruited candidate, the troubled soul Timothy Pickering, agreed to serve Washington as Secretary of State.

The luster of Washington was fading.

Since Pickering had been the old War Secretary, Washington needed a replacement. Washington asked a candidate who said, no. Washington asked a second candidate who said, no. Washington asked a third candidate to serve as War Secretary. This candidate also said, no. Only a fourth prospect, James McHenry, said yes. And by all accounts in Washington’s estimation, McHenry was proved lame and not up to the job.

The sad realization hit Washington and the official federal government. All of these appointees were mediocre. None were of the same standing as Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox and Randolph. It was a sad reflection on the increasing partisanship in political circles.

=========

As a consequence of the French Revolution, Lafayette was imprisoned in 1792. Lafayette expected his old friend in the American Revolution. Washington, however, was reluctant to become entangled in European affairs. The pressure increased on Washington when Lafayette’s son, George Washington Lafayette, arrived in Boston to plead his father’s case. For some time, Lafayatte had languished in a dungeon. Washington felt moral and ethical pressure with Lafayette’s son but there was also the self-discipline to remain neutral in the affairs of France. Washington refused to meet with the son, until Hamilton had met with the son.

After meeting Lafayette’s son, Washington welcomed him to Mount Vernon and treated him as a son and provided him with a tutor. Washington changed his mind and handwrote a letter to the Austrian Emperor asking that Lafayette be released as a humanitarian gesture and allowed to come to America. After five years in prison, Lafayette was released in 1797. Poor and without resources, Lafayette and his family spent the next 2 years wandering across Europe, living in Hamburg, Holstein, and Holland.

Lafayette would never see Washington again.

=========

When it came to treaties, Washington had a great success and a major headache. The Treaty of San Lorenzo signed in October 1795 was a great success. Americans received rights to use the Mississippi River freely. Free trade in the port of New Orleans was granted. And in a major advance, the Mississippi River defined the nation’s western border. Washington accomplished a significant foreign relations coup with Spain.

The Jay Treaty was more troublesome. Many felt the peace treaty with Great Britain made too many concessions to the Britain. Washington felt the deal was necessary to forestall the risk of war, however, he did not feel comfortable with the House Republicans who demanded access to all of the private diplomatic papers. He reached out to Hamilton who was now practicing law in New York City. Hamilton provided an extensive brief “on the wisdom of withholding the treaty papers.” p. 741

Washington won the papers debate against Congress. The House Republicans pressed the point by seeking to kill all appropriations for the Jay Treaty. James Madison felt the Jay Treaty would be the Achilles Heel of Washington’s administration. However, Washington won the appropriations vote in the House on a thin 51 to 48 margin. Madison was shocked. Washington was angry at Madison as he felt a constitutional cirsis had been pressed. From the moment of the vote, Washington cut off all contact with Madison. He never invited Madison to Mount Vernon again.

Washingon was convinced that Jefferson was two-faced and had plotted against Washington. It was now clear Washington was no longer beloved by all Americans. Washington chewed out Jefferson.

The rancor increased in Philadelphia.

Benjamin Franklin Bache, the grandson of Benjamin Franklin and a journalist, accused Washington of taking bribes from the enemy during the American Revolution. p. 743 Bache went even further and alleged that Washington was a double agent for the Crown! Id. Many Republicans stopped drinking toasts to Washington’s health after dinner. Id.

In 1794, Washington appointed James Monroe Minister to France. Washington later discovered Monroe had criticized Washington’s policy position on France. Washington promptly recalled Monroe as Minister. Offended, Monroe published a 473-page indictment of Washington’s recall action! Amazing. What ever happened to a graceful exit? Washington read every page of the indictment and scribbled 66 pages of hostile and angry comments on Monroe’s manuscript. p. 744

But perhaps the low point for Washington was the salvo from Thomas Paine. As you recall, it was Thomas Paine who wrote Common Sense and these are the times that try men’s souls during the nadir of Valley Forge.

Those days were gone.

Paine was bitter against Washington because of what Washington did not do. Washington made no effort to free Paine from a French prison after the French Revolution. Paine did not hold back as a writer:

“A cold deliberate crime of the heart”

“You slept away your time in the field til the finances of the country were completely exhausted “

“(George Washington) has no friendships; that he is incapable of forming any, [that] he can serve or desert a man or a cause with constitutional indifference.”

=========

In 1795, five artists came together and painted President George Washington at the same time. The painting above was drawn by Charles Willson Peale and was the only Peale portrait of Washington as President. “All in all the (Charles Wilson Peale) portrait depicts a weary, dispirited president, fatigued after long years in office and depleted by the battle royal over the Jay Treaty.” p. 746.

Conclusion: If I were Washington in the year 1795 with the loss of long time friends and criticism from patriotic allies of long ago, I would let it be. I would put times of trouble into perspective and know that it would be over one day. My good deeds would outlast tempers of the moment.

I would find the constitutional resilience to let it be. Words of wisdom.

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be