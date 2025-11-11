[Introduction: A friend reached out to me. She asked how was I feeling. I said “Oh, a million emotions and feelings. Wish I had a heart of stone sometimes…smile.” She stood firm with me, said “there’s enough emotionless people out there. It’s great that you are a feeler/thinker.” Those words of closeness just oozed within me and removed all my sadness for a moment. I am a mess which may be why I am drawn to kindred spirits in the realm of messdom. This essay is about all of the human emotions in play for me. I am so far away.]

When we leave the land of our ancestors and venture into the larger world, the land of our father and our father’s father remains within us. We cannot run away from the provincial. One leaves Virginia, the land of one’s birth in 1961. A new life is created under San Diego skies. Meanwhile, father is moving on in life. The widower moves on. A new woman enters the home of one’s precious childhood memories. I don’t know this woman. She is a stranger to me. But it is not my place to say anything. Father has a human right to love and comfort in his later years.

The years pass and one continues to build a life so far away from home. First the house with the big palm tree in the backyard. A child is born and brought home. All of one’s hopes and dreams are in his little eyes. A second child comes along and the fireplace burns bright on holiday evenings. The life of the academy gives way to what seems like exile in the Las Vegas desert. The family stays together through it all, through the fire of the desert summer. And so does the Mexican Amy Winehouse, a lover of books and a troubled friend.

“Who Needs A Heart When A Heart Can Be Broken”

What Are Friends For.

A friend calls on the spur of the moment to offer tender loving care. She knows you and the signs of grave loneliness. You pick up the phone and there she be. You talk about how you were on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives when Mom passed away, how sister held Mom’s hand at the end of life, how sister never forgave one for one’s absence as Mom’s breathed her last breath, how sister raised her daughter to view one as cold and callus, someone from so far away.

And a friend listens and takes it all in. Race is irrelevant in these moments of the soul. Religion is irrelevant. All that matters are neural pathways awash in care.

The Loving Grace of My Wife.

Have I told my wife lately that I love her? That there is no one else above her? Ease my troubles, that’s what my wife does for me.

I am a feeler, highly sensitive, emotionally intense in the best of times. And these are not the best of times.

When I learned my Mom had died in 1990, I crumbled to the floor and sobbed. A part of me died. I drove over to Sky’s apartment, pushed the elevator button, rose up to her floor, and knocked on her door. She knew the news and opened the door. I collapsed in Sky’s arms and cried and cried some more. No one else was there for me.

Yesterday, we were both older and grayer. She hurried home and hugged me. My Dad was gone. And Sky was there for me. (I am not Walter White in this regard. There is no Poppy in my life, just dear friends who long to be close to me in my times of troubles.)

At the end of the day, we should give thanks and pray for the loving grace of a good wife. My wife has filled my life with gladness. She enables me to function as a writer and dreamer. She manages our finances with the acumen of John D. Rockfeller, Sr. She is a boss negotiator. When my stepmother’s family attempted to impose costs of a burial site on us, my wife shut down that idea with vigor I lack. All of her family members are keen negotiators which explains their financial blessings over time. My wife gives me great counsel when I freeze up in emotion and feeling.

Widowers should find love again. It is also true a second wife may bring strange values and attitudes into the family. I will not say more on this topic as I wish to be delicate and not write things I will regret later over time. All of us are grieving loss, loss of a father for 64 years, loss of a husband for 31 years.

My wife is my business partner, my Rock of Gibraltar. I chose well.

What Does Harvard Business School Say on the Matter?

According to If I Knew Then: Advice on Careers, Finance, and Life from Harvard Business School’s Class of 1963, it seems that the Class of 1963 got it right. “More than 70 percent of the 1963 grads were still with their first spouse — a fortunate break from the patters of the population at large.” This was as of 2013, the 50th anniversary of the Class. No decision was more important. No choice was better worth getting right. Years of experience taught Class members to (1) choose your life partner with the utmost care, and (2) put that partnership above everything else.”

Let’s break it down into particulars.

Paul Rosenbaum reflected that “the two most important decisions one makes in life are where you go to school and whom you choose to marry. All else follows from these choices.” For me, it was Harvard Law School and Sky.

Ron Leslie observed “When in doubt, use the three most important words with your spouse ‘You’re right, dear.” So many times over the years, I have been disabused of folly by my logical and executive wife. The blessings of a wise choice for life.

Ralph Linsalata suggests development “within your family a sense of obligation to help others.” My children have benefitted from this uber ethos at home. All of the associations and organizations Mom and Grandma have brought to the game of life modeled for my children an instinctive desire to help others. If left to my own devices, my children would have been too far in the direction of pure, undistilled enterprise. I stumbled upon a life partner who knew no other way of being in the world but community and public service.

Could it be the secret sauce is “being willing to listen to each other and compromise…?” I think so. After nearly 35 years of marriage, my wife and I are like a fine-tuned business operation. The mutual goal is always what will be best for our adult children. We have the mission down to a science. One of the benefits of wise partner selection.

Before we got married, we haggled over the type of life we expected to lead. We were on the same page on the important things —rear the smartest children possible schooled at the best places possible. We argued over names with a fanaticism worthy of zealots. Neither of us would budge on names, although we remained open to compromise which was a promising sign over a lifetime. The biggest disagreement was whether Sky would be a stay at home mom. I had a vision of a two-parent, two wage earner household. Sky did not. So, who won out in the end? Perhaps, we both did as Sky knew better and stayed home with the kids in their impressionable early years.

As I mentioned before, my wife comes from a serious family of negotiators. Her skills come in handy these days as I deal with people who are strangers to me, truth be told.

Donald P. Nielsen saw into the inner machinery of the matter. “Marriage is an 80-20 partnership, on both sides. If you each understand that, you always go out of your way to please your spouse. When both partners do that, you have a happy marriage.” Case in point — a few years ago, my wife wanted me to attend a family Kwanza celebration sponsored by Jack and Jill. Kwanza strikes me as a faux holiday made up in the 1960s by a sketchy dude. I was disinclined. My wife was tired of attending Jack and Jill functions without me. We talked about it and I relented because it meant so much to her. However, I extracted in return a promise that the two of us would meet Cousin Jimmy Smith in Hawaii. We shook hands on the agreement and it was a win/win. Marriage is a partnership.

So, was I aware of all of these great considerations when I chose my life partner? Not necessarily. I used stand ins for these words of wisdom from the Class of 1963. I saw an attractive woman in the elevator. Check. She was a Yalie. Check. Her ancestor was the first black congressman. Check. I loved her siblings and they loved me. Check. Her Mom and Grandmother felt I was a desirable catch. Check. Old-fashioned? Perhaps. Has it worked for nearly 35 years? Absolutely.

A few moments ago, my wife pushed through and located Beloved Cousin. Come to find out Beloved Cousin has been all over the place running her houses. No political animus towards me which I feared. She will be at my Dad’s funeral. Another reason I adore my wife. Sure, my wife was grumpy tonight but she eased my troubles once again. That’s what she does.

Conclusion: Although I am quite open and romantic about the outer limits of my heart, that is because I feel. I feel profoundly. Which is why a simple text from a friend can touch me for hours. Which is why I know when my heart has reached the outer limits. And which is why there is only one woman for me in marriage.

The mother of my greatest of children.

Mom and Dad

As for marriage, give space and insist on your own. Before the ceremony, look for brains, even temper (that I lack), a can-do attitude, and accomplishments. Check out prospective in-laws carefully. And at the end, seek true beauty (philosophy and appearance). Forget infatuation. — George I. Roen