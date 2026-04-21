“Two people used AI to create a 1.8 billion dollar company. Our kids should be out there too with AI.”

“Exactly!”

(Text exchange shared with family members) “For your information.”

Family member response - Thumbs down

The above text exchange in a Black American family reflects the disconnect between once in a life opportunity today and the mindset of some Black Americans. Mindset explains all, not systemic racism or structural barriers or white supremacy or white privilege. It is early in the morning and this essay is inspired by the cultural reaction to Reese Witherspoon’s wise suggestion that more women need to use AI. She is a traitor to her kind and other non-sense. Use AI Learn As Much As Possible About AI Women Can’t Ignore AI Anymore

As a kid, I grew up on Black Enterprise Mazgazine. These are times of divine moment for generation of black American wealth. And it annoys me that these opportunities are passing family members and others by. I read Witherspoon’s vision for women from yesterday and I saw the clear parallels with a mindset I have witnessed.

It is early in the morning and I don’t have time to belabor the point. Just encourage those you know to release self-defeating mindsets. Here are the salient facts: