Where are the Black American AI Titans?
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
“Two people used AI to create a 1.8 billion dollar company. Our kids should be out there too with AI.”
“Exactly!”
(Text exchange shared with family members) “For your information.”
Family member response - Thumbs down
The above text exchange in a Black American family reflects the disconnect between once in a life opportunity today and the mindset of some Black Americans. Mindset explains all, not systemic racism or structural barriers or white supremacy or white privilege. It is early in the morning and this essay is inspired by the cultural reaction to Reese Witherspoon’s wise suggestion that more women need to use AI. She is a traitor to her kind and other non-sense. Use AI Learn As Much As Possible About AI Women Can’t Ignore AI Anymore
As a kid, I grew up on Black Enterprise Mazgazine. These are times of divine moment for generation of black American wealth. And it annoys me that these opportunities are passing family members and others by. I read Witherspoon’s vision for women from yesterday and I saw the clear parallels with a mindset I have witnessed.
It is early in the morning and I don’t have time to belabor the point. Just encourage those you know to release self-defeating mindsets. Here are the salient facts:
The following AI frontier models do not reflect Black Enterprise: (a) OpenAI (Sam Altman - white), (b) Anthropic (Dario Amodei - white), (c) Google Deep Mind (Demis Hassabis - white/Asian), (d) Meta AI (Mark Zuckerberg - white), (e) xAI (Elon Musk - white), (e) Mistral (Arthur Mensch - white), (f) Cohere (Aidan Gomez - white/Hispanic), (g) Inflection (Mustafa Suleyman - British/Bangladeshi).
Black Americans own zero (0) frontier AI companies.
The presence of Black Americans in the frontier AI realm is limited to research, ethics, and advocacy roles rather than frontier model companies or startups. What would Black Enterprise founder and publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr. make of this circumstance? Maybe, my Free Black Thought podcast colleague Michael Bowen and I will create a virtual Earl Graves and interview him about the lack of enterprising spirit in the young.
Conclusion: If one is serious about closing the net worth gap between black Americans and other Americans, the answer will not come from reparations for American slavery. The answer will come from engaging the larger world, infusing one’s course with overwhelming curiosity, bending the world toward’s one will, and having the self-confidence of purpose and mission to risk failure on the way to success.
Just do it!
“We go through hundreds or thousands of possible things before arriving at the ones that are most promising.” — Larry Page, Google