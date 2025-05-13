This will be a short essay.

We should honor achievement in the public square. Those who achieve and triumph over adversity warrant our respect, and remembrance. And so it is befitting that my eyes are always drawn to statues of Union soldiers when I travel to New Haven. The epic resonates through the centuries.

I ask you a simple question this morning— where are the statues of pioneer black lawyers? It is a simple question. In my opinion, every one of our pioneer black lawyers merits a public statue, not because of race but because of accomplishment against the headwinds of fatalism and despair.

Despite my awareness of my own reliance on AI, I asked Chat GPT-4 this morning how many statues were there of pioneer black lawyers in the United States? I am defining a pioneer black lawyer as an attorney between the years 1844 to 1879. I put the question to Chat GPT thusly: Between 1844 and 1879, there were approximately 150 pioneer black lawyers. How many statues are there in the United States depicting these lawyers? Chat GPT is famous for rapid fire replies.

It has been three minutes. Chat GPT is still searching, and searching, and searching the web. Finally, I received an answer. Although there is a cone shape honoring the 12 founders of the National Bar Association in 1925, there is no statue of any pioneer black lawyer in the United States of America. None of these epic individuals ranging from Macon B. Allen (1st black lawyer) and Robert Morris (successful civil rights lawyer) to George B. Vashon (1st black lawyer in New York) and John Mercer Langston (1st black congressman from Virginia and acting President of Howard University) have been honored with a personal depiction in the public square.

Instead, the world of sculptors has chosen to remember a non-descript, uninspiring nameless black woman in Times Square.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris is remembered by the few who cherish Black enterprise in our American past.

Robert Morris, Esq. (1823 - 1882)