[Introduction: The idea for this essay came to me on my walk yesterday. I was listening to a podcast titled Where Does Consciousness Begin and Will AI Achieve It? It occurred to me that there were ideas from the realm of artificial intelligence that could be applied in the dimension of Black Consciousness. The more I thought about it, the clearer the possible connections became. It wasn’t because of my skin color or blackness as home. My personality gave rise to the insight, the pattern recognition.

When we write, we are engaged in a calling. This essay doesn’t follow a script, save one of human dignity, creative expression and the individual. Let’s dive in at the beginning of consciousness and imagine implications for Black Consciousness.]

According to “a novel theory of consciousness” put forth by podcaster Mari with the (ironic) assistance of AI, the genesis of consciousness can be traced back 4 billion years to when the first cell formed a membrane. The formation of the first cell membrane created an event horizon in global history. Before the first cell membrane, all was one and one was all roughly.

The first cell membrane created a boundary for two radically different domains. One domain was the inside of the cell which was the realm of regulation. The other domain was the outside of the cell where chaos reigned. One can see parallels to this boundary split as we examine the black consciousness of Walter White versus the handsome Igbo family in Part I of this essay. Black family and neighbors were the inside realm for White, despite White’s physical appearance. The outside white world of Atlanta in 1906 was a world of chaos and murderous race riot. For the Igbo family in Nigeria, the known world is all black. There is no black consciousness since there is no inside black world and no outside white world of chaos in Nigeria.

Mari asserts up front in her theory of consciousness that consciousness is not binary. There is no on/off switch. I agree with Mari’s keen perception. According to a Pew research survey a few years ago, around 76% of Americans felt blackness was extremely important or very important to one’s sense of self. The remaining 24% felt blackness was of very little or no importance to one’s sense of self. There is a clear spectrum underneath those survey numbers. At one end of the spectrum are those like me who live in humanity. Black consciousness approaches zero, truth be told. The Burbank Happening and Other Signs of Intelligent Life At the other end of the black consciousness spectrum would be those who have no off switch to blackness as sense of self. These are the unnamed ones who only read black books, who only send black themed text messages at 6:00 a.m. and perceive the larger world as chaos and dangerous. See generally Another Race Moment

The important point here is there are over one billion black people on planet earth who exist on the spectrum somewhere between me and those who shall be unnamed. I stand with the handsome Igbo family in Nigeria who would not filter my beloved San Diego through the lens of blackness. I understand my third cousin who doesn’t look the part but has the racial consciousness of someone who grew up in a mostly white school like me. Nikole Hannah-Jones and I would not share the same place on the spectrum of Black Consciousness at all. Ironically (or maybe not), I suspect the white-appearing Walter White would be separated from me by a wide distance on the Black Consciousness spectrum. He nearly died in a race riot at home in Atlanta in 1906. There is nothing in my life experience that comes close. White investigated lynchings in the Deep South. Not my experience. I am much closer to Scarlett Johansson when it comes to the spectrum on Black Consciousness than Walter White who lived in a different place, a different time.

If there are over 40 million Black Americans, there are over 40 million positions occupied on the spectrum of Black Consciousness. Let’s continue.

=========

As Mari suggests, all possible states of existence for the first cell consisted of (1) food, (2) threat, and (3) irrelevant. Cells became more nuanced and complex over time. More sophisticated organisms developed over time and what arose over billions of years in life forms was a cognitive system for maintaining a working model of navigating the world. One could control inside the boundary but not outside the boundary between one and the outside world.

This working model for navigating the world is best described as consciousness. Consciousness begins with qualia. Mari defines and explains qualia as emotion = feeling = mood = subjective experience (soul over a lifetime). It is the “I Am” right now as I hear birds chirping outside my screen patio door and see clouds clinging to blue skies overhead as a dog barks in the distance. It is not the objective but the subjective awareness of the external. For example, objective information has subjective undertones. One may see the color red but the undertone is a delicious sweet watermelon. Or, one may perceive the color red with the undertone of a red traffic light. The brain attributes a different reality to the color red compared to a watermelon. Perhaps, one comes home and sees a red puddle of blood on the living room floor. In this context, red to the mind carries the undertone of danger.

It is qualia that binds objective information and its undertone together. The model means one can distinguish reality and navigate a world one cannot control within milliseconds. In other words, consciousness is just a complex information processing model.

If one understands consciousness in this fashion, then objective reality and subjective reality come into better view. Assume one sips hot chocolate by the fireplace on a winter’s day. What is the objective reality of the heat? Is heat objectively a thing or rather millions of individual molecules rising to create the feeling tone of warmth? Is there one experience of heat or millions of molecules rising in unison? The question begs the answer. Two perspectives are describing the same phenomena. It’s the same reality! As Mari dramatically puts it, there are billions of subjective realities for one one objective reality. If there are over one billion black people on the planet, there are over one billion stories, experiences and perspectives.

Each person interprets reality in their own way! And that interpretation is what we call subjective perception. We don’t know how other people in life perceive life. We can only experience our own feelings. Feelings are only accessible to one who has the feelings and no one else. I may feel profoundly for the Jewish Ukranian immigrant in the Bay Area who is disaffected from her Jewish community. As much as I may feel deep feelings, I am feeling my feelings for her alienation and not her feelings. “In order to experience another person’s feelings, you have to be that other person.”

Mari goes on in her podcast to talk about the meaning of her theory for consciousness in AI. I am going to pivot and take the road of Black Consciousness up ahead as opposed to the road of consciousness for AI.

=========

Drawing upon Mari’s working theory of consciousness, I believe Black Consciousness begins with a sense, a feeling tone, of a racial boundary based on blackness. Consciousness or qualia associates the outside non-black world with chaos and danger. The birth of Black Consciousness is nicely captured by author Thomas Chatterton Williams in his book Losing My Cool: Love, Literature, and a Black Man’s Escape from the Crowd. Williams begins his book with birth of his Black Consciousness. Williams was in the third grade behind the Holy Trinity Interparochial School in Westfield, New Jersey. Williams was mindlessly singing the lyrics to a song by Public Enemy “Yo, nigga, yoooooo, nigga, yoooo-oooooo, niiiigga…” A white classmate Craig questioned why could Williams say those words since he was a n ——- too. In that moment of a racial slur, Williams’ Black Consciousness was born. In a later interview between Williams and Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Professor Gates would observe that Black Consciousness was alway born in a negative frame.

It should be noted for the love of nuance and complexity that Williams’ mother is white and his father is black. Also observe that Professor Gates is genetically half black and half white and he married a white woman. Black Consciousness is nuanced and complex.

I can relate to Williams’ experience of Black Consciousness. In my book Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America, I write about my birth of Black Consciousness:

Unlike writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, I have been called the N-word due to racial prejudice in public school. The first time was at E.S.H. Greene Elementary School, a formerly all-white school in which I found myself as the only black student in my third-grade class. Abusive white classmates there repeatedly called me the N-word. One day, I simply sat down on the playground and thought about why these classmates were abusing me so. I knew from growing up on Twyman Road that there was no correlation between intelligence and skin color. The most important adults in my life — Mom, Dad, Grandma, Uncle Robert Daniel Twyman, Aunt Juanita Twyman, Uncle William Womack — were all black, and they came in a range of colors. It dawned on me that my classmates were dumb. They were not smart. And since I prized intelligence as a young kid, I concluded I would ignore and dismiss these tormentors. This realization armed me well for life ahead in the 1970s. — p. 151

I hasten to add that, while the genesis of Black Consciousness may be born in a negative frame, one has the internal locus of control to understand Black Consciousnes however one wishes in life. I learned to define Black Consciousness as enterprise. Black Enterprise, Or How I Became Black

Each person interprets reality in their own way. I would love to hear stories of a positive birth for Black Consciousness. Please share them with me. It may well be the case that I am a captive of my generation. Birth in the Capital of the Confederacy in the year 1961 may bias my perception, I freely admit. Would my children have a different genesis story of Black Consciousness? Does birth in La Jolla, California in the late 1990s create a different conception of Black Consciousness? Or, is Jack and Jill the real motor of Black Consciousness for some black American kids?

Although the question before us is “Where Does Black Consciousness Begin?,” I fear there is no one answer.

First, the answer will depend upon one’s generation. My Dad born in 1934 would have crazy bad recollections of his birth of Black Consciousness. Maybe, he knew he was black when he saw his first Jim Crow sign. Maybe, he was called a racial slur in school in New Haven? I just don’t know, although I sense racial identity begins around third grade and the age of eight. My kids were in progressive, mostly white private schools at the age of eight. And enrolled in Jack and Jill. Once again, there is a new generation alive today who may have been raised on Antiracist Baby. One can only imagine how exposure to this book has seeded Black Consciousness in our young today.

Second, Black Consciousness is a factor of topography. If I lived in Atlanta (46% black) or Richmond (57% black) or Baltimore (62% black), I would have more occasion to be exposed to black people, black culture and black consciousness in the public square. Although my home is 100% black, my city experience on a day to day basis is about 3% black. San Diego itself is 5% black. Blackness however defined is just a part of the larger neighborhood and city experience. And I like being part of the larger world.

Third, if one lives in the larger world the racial boundary melts away. Remember how consciousness arguably began when the first cell created a membrane to separate the inner from the outer world? I believe those who choose to live in the larger non-black world are dissolving racial boundaries. As racial boundaries dissolve, the specter of the Other is reduced in one’s mindset and worldview. One lives in the larger world as one is part of the larger world. Could it be that there is a correlation between one’s place on the spectrum of Black Consciousness and whether one lives in Midlothian, Virginia (13% black) versus Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, California (71% black)? More scholars, writers and intellectuals should examine whether there is a correlation and/or causation between the black percentage of one’s neighborhood and one’s place on the spectrum of Black Consciousness.

Fourth, we are living in a country and a world where black people may live in places as wide and diverse as Lagos, Nigeria (nearly 100% black), Baldwin Hills (71% black) and Atlanta (46% black) to San Diego (5% black) and Coronado (3% black). Why would we assume such populations would have the same qualia of blackness in their daily lives? I am most observant about blackness when I am back home in Richmond (57% black) or Chester (24% black) because I knew these places in the 1960s and 1970s. I perceive social changes from the days of my boyhood. I attended Greene, a formerly all-white school in the fall of 1969. I was the only black student in my otherwise all-white class. A joyful experience racewise. Today, Greene is 84% Hispanic. That’s a change I notice.

Finally, Black Consciousness today may begin between the pages of the Antiracist Baby book. This is a different breeding ground for Black Consciousness from my world in the fall of 1969 or the world of my father who turned eight in 1942. I don’t even know if my Dad was living on Twyman Road or New Haven at that time. Just that difference alone would have made all of the difference in his first introduction to Black Consciousness. My point is so many different factors go into the genesis of Black Consciousness. When was one born? Where was one born? How many black people were around when one turned eight years old? Was one fast tracked into a black consciousness group like Jack and Jill? Does one call home Lagos, Nigeria or Baldwin Hills?

Conclusion: Each person interprets reality in their own way. It doesn’t matter one’s race. In order to experience another person’s feelings, you have to be that other person. Neither you nor I can be over one billion black people. We cannot. The best we can hope for is to appreciate that Black Consciousness lies on a spectrum. That whether one is too black or not black enough is as answerable as Professor Ibram X. Kendi defining racism. A loving shout out to my cousin Brenda.

Enjoy life. Love oneself and others. Find meaning in an examined life. Do all these things and maybe, just maybe, one will push back the chaos of the larger world. In closing this essay, here is a memory I cherish. It was the school year 1984 - 1985. I was living in Arlington, Massachusetts. If you must know, Arlington was 2% black in those days. I was walking along Massachusetts Avenue and felt so much at home. Maybe, I was in love. I walked into an old five and dime store filled with whimsical stuff. The cares of the world were gone. And then I heard a song I would never forget, a moment I would always remember:

Good Day and Good Feelings to You All!