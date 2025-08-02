Yesterday evening, I dined alone at California Pizza Kitchen but I was not alone. My wife and daughter, my two favorite women in the world, surprised me with a Facebook time call from New Haven. They were both excited to be together and to chat with me from afar. I couldn’t hear them well but I could read their faces well. And I saw home via the magic of technology. My daughter promised to send me a picture of her hugging a tree in New Hampshire. A tree hugger, what a splendid metaphor for my daughter. She called me Old Man, and you know, she’s right. I may look handsome and young/smile but the years are moving on.

I’m sixty-three for a moment.

Since I am handsome and young looking, some of you may wonder why do I use an old typewriter as my avatar for this lonely Substack? Why don’t I use my smiling face? A trusted friend has encouraged me to ditch the typewriter and insert my pleasant face. It occurred to me this morning that I do not want to draw attention to my physical appearance. That strikes me as very shallow. Attention should be focused on my ideas and ideas spring forth from a typewriter in a manner of speaking. I love tradition and the past. The image of the typewriter appeals to me. My Mom once had an instruction book for using her typewriter. Maybe, just maybe, the avatar of the typewriter draws me closer to my Mom.

The typewriter also reflects my personality. The typewriter connotes distance, aloofness. I have always found aloofness to be alluring which is why I don’t gel with extreme extroverts. As a Dad, I can say all of the significant women in the lives of my adult children have a touch of the introvert. There once was an extrovert long ago. Woke to boot. We did not get along well.

This morning, let’s talk about trust. Trust is on my mind.

As readers and writers, we should presume others are trustworthy in the world of letters and ideas. A high trust society is the best foundation for understanding us, the human condition. When I take to my keyboard, I think not of falsehoods and mis directions and deceptions. All that I have seen and observed and witnessed is precious to me as a writer, to you as a reader. Now with that mindset, you and I elevate the discourse in the public square with confidence. You feel the honest moment of betrayal. That’s a paradox, huh? You recognize the sacred nature of friendship and how one false play can tarnish perception of another for a lifetime. You see into the life of a family and truly experience the truism of love and disaffection at the same time.

Because we are humans, not Open Chat-GPT.

Once upon a time, I could research ideas and feel I was on steady ground. I could take things as they were stated and expressed. Case in point — for years, I would stroll through the sixth floor at the University of California, San Diego on weekends. I was drawn to the Black History shelves. I would read primary and secondary sources about black people in the 1800s and feel I was on solid ground. The accounts of William Cooper Nell were real, as real as possible. The rise of an Old Black Money family like the Rev. Thomas Paul family of Boston was as real as one could get as I read fading copies of The Liberator from the 1830s. And when a Rev. Paul descendant expressed vertigo upon discovering an ancestor had been enslaved, I received the visceral response as genuine, authentic, real.

Today, we do not live in an authentic world as writers. We live in a false house of mirrors. I came upon assertions from a Nigerian doctor that 77% of black doctors in the U.S. were of Nigerian immigrant descent. I did not believe the assertion, so I sought corroboration from five different sources. In my line of work, corroboration is essential for claims made about a group. And I found corroboration from five different source. That was enough for me. I already knew a disproportionate number of black doctors were Nigerian, so an essay was born. Come to find out the Nigerian doctor released a falsehood into the public square. I can hear the jokes now but I do not stereotype groups of people. I did develop animus towards this individual conveyor of misinformation.

And my trust was lessened a step in the world of my fellow man.

Then, someone using the avatar of President Barack Obama liked one of my essays. My thinking mind presumed scam but a part of me left the door open ajar, a little bit of I want to believe. I never believed but I did not appreciate the falsehood and misimpression created by the avatar. Don’t present oneself as someone that you are not in these times.

Then someone attempted to hack my Facebook page with a deceptive friend invitation. I know better than to clink on any old link but I vaguely recognized the name as a distant family name. Zapped! I received this Def Com 4 security message from Microsoft Security. I lost three hours as I run anti malicious software. Why, people, why hack someone on Facebook? I don’t even use Facebook, except to read notices from close cousins and one or two high school friends. I have posted once on Facebook in the past year. It really destroys trust to pull a hacking stunt.

Now that I am getting angry like George in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, let’s talk about Black Enterprise Magazine online. There was a time, and a day, when I imbibed every word in Black Enterprise with sacred reverence. Stories about Berry Gordy, Percy Sutton, John Johnson, Earl Graves, and Reginald Lewis made me into someone who equated Blackness with relentless top-tier achievement. Black Enterprise was my Jack and Jill.

Nowadays, Black Enterprise bothers me. I read essays and articles and feel someone’s agenda. A recent article claimed that Americans were now less likely to feel Black Americans are the subject of relentless discrimination. Oh…my…God. I really want to keep my blood pressure down. I had the best blood pressure of my life earlier this week. But seriously? Relentless race discrimination against blacks in the year 2025? No, show me the evidence. These articles always throw out conclusory statements of discrimination but there is no supporting evidence. I do not see it and I live in America, last time I checked. Moreover, use correct terms. Racism is state action as I see it and those days are long, long over. What the writer is getting at is individual prejudice and bigotry.

To be honest, I see more prejudice and bigotry against non-blacks than blacks. My friend, make it two black friends straight out of Harvard, lambasted me for having an Hispanic close friend. They did not say, “drop the Amy Winehouse unit.” She is a drunk and trouble. No, they drew the race card and went for her ethnic group. That’s the most striking prejudice I remember in the past twenty-five years when trusted, close black Harvard friends bullied me into ditching my lost friend due to her ethnicity.

Seriously, Black Enterprise. Doth protest too much about discrimination against black people. If you want to know me, know this. I am loyal to my friends but, if you are a bigot, we will part ways and I will slam the door. I never talked with my Harvard friend again.

Which brings me to this ridiculous tempest in a tea cup about Sydney Sweeney and her jeans. Jeans or genes, does it matter? It all seems so small-minded and manipulative. Here is my hot take. Sydney is a young attractive woman. Good for her. She has blonde hair and blue eyes like my girlfriend in law school. The only difference is my girlfriend was Light, Bright and Almost White. Should that make a difference? Would the outraged accuse my former girlfriend of racism if she bragged about her jeans, er, I mean genes? These are small quarrels for small minds, people.

In fact, jeans matter if one has the shape for close fitting jeans. Once again, good for Sydney and why should our country care? We are facing the imminent arrival of alien intelligence more intelligent than man and we clash swords over…jeans?

With respect to genes, yes, genes matter. Once when our first born was less than a year old, we visited close friends in London, England. As we traveled with our son in his stroller through London, Windsor, Winkfield and the Isle of Wright, strangers would remark upon how smart our baby seemed to be. I would say, of course, it is in his genes which is a logical reply if you think about it. His parents and grandparents were smarter than the average bear.

If no one gave me grief for saying it was the genes, why do we give a beautiful white young woman grief for saying it is the genes? It is just a cheeky throwaway line, mischievous by design. See, here is an example of why the fixation on discrimination against black people annoys me. I can say in a light-hearted way It’s in the genes but Sydney cannot say the same thing in a playful way?

How does that work? How does that double standard make sense?

Conclusion: Let’s see, I took my blood pressure reading this morning and it was two points higher on the systolic than I desired. Lord knows this essay born out of annoyance and frustration about lack of trust did not help matters. Time for me to have breakfast, think of my Jack and Jill ladies in Connecticut, and listen to music that moves. Maybe, catch a podcast or two. Read a book.

The world is my oyster.