Space: the final frontier

These are the voyages of the star ship Enterprise

It’s five year mission:

To explore strange new worlds

To seek out new life and new civilizations

To boldly go where no man has gone before!

Beyond the horizon has always beckoned the destiny of mankind. Those of our generation who remember gazing up at the moon on the night of July 20, 1969 felt the pull of the final frontier. The final frontier shaped us. It was in our hearts forever more. A sense of mission would give us purpose and meaning throughout life. In the words of the late President John F. Kennedy, we did not dream of a high aim because it was easy. We dreamed of a high aim because it was hard.

There are young people who rightly question the high aim of the times ahead. The coming five years are feared in some quarters. In May 2023, a group of young passionate activists led by Joep Meindertsma founded Pause AI in Utrecht, Netherlands. Meindertsma stepped away from his job because he couldn't ignore the existential risks from artificial intelligence any longer. Harvard graduate Holly Elmore founded PauseAI US because, deep in her bones, she felt it was her duty to do her part to protect sentient creatures. She has written about the sense of grave foreboding with AI on X:

I am so, so sad today. Some days the weight of it all just hits me. I want to live my life with my boyfriend. I want us to have kids. I want love and a full life for everyone. Some days the possibility that that will all be taken away is so palpable, and grief is heavy. @ilex_ulmus January 21, 2025 @4:05 p.m. Elmore has decided she must name and shame those in the AI industry. She called Joe Carlsmith a sellout for leaving Open Philanthropy and going to work for Anthropic on Claude’s Constitution. Leaving Open Philanthropy, Going to Anthropic by Joe Carlsmith, November 3, 2025, published in Less Wrong. “Sellout. And the post is grade A cope.” posted by Holly Elmore on X, November 3, 2025 @ilex_ulmus See also The moral critic of the AI industry—a Q&A with Holly Elmore

Elmore has publicly called Anthropic in-house philosopher Amanda Askell a bad person for knowing what she is doing. Askell is building super intelligence with Anthropic. And Askell knows this is bad. By playing along in her mother philospher role, Askell is protecting Anthropic from criticism. She knows the safety narrative is flimsy. She is a bad person for creating a super weapon. Is Amanda a Bad Person? See 12:31.

Elmore risks coming across as extreme which is unfortunate. Many AI researchers (including some at Anthropic) share her concerns.

I am sure when the first English settlers boarded ships for the strange New World, there were existential anxieties and fears too. Suppose one fell off of the end of the earth? Suppose one died in a turbulent storm on the ocean waves with no sight of land all around? Suppose one landed in the wrong place like Bermuda or Barbados instead of Virginia? Were the rumors true that the natives massacred colonists? Yes, the tales of massacre were true. Nonetheless, it was not fear that carried us forth as a species towards our future. It was faith in the coming of a better time.

When the pioneers left St. Louis, Missouri for the West, there were no maps of note, no GPS device. One headed west in faith that greater opportunity laid beyond the horizon. There was gold in them thar hills like Sutter’s Mill and the America River in Sacramento, California. It was always the destiny that propelled the human heart, despite the measurable risks.

Similarly, when pioneer black lawyers divined missions of a lifetime, there were no role models in Maine, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina or Washington, D.C. The impetus to dream came from within. Every black lawyer before 1879 was a trailblazer as possessed with the human quest for bold new frontiers as the daring pioneers who traveled in covered wagons through Death Valley. And it was the sense of manifest destiny that delivered purpose and meaning for unborn generations.

There is a place in my heart for the profound feeling of Meindertsma and Elmore. I would not call people “bad” and “sellouts” in public, however. Perhaps, Carlsmith and Askell are doing their very best within Anthropic to secure a good outcome. One risks losing credibility when one calls people names. Meindertsma and Elmore look into the future and see the end of us as a species. We need those sensitive to unacknowledged risks in our midst as humans. The highly sensitive types saved us from predators on the African savannah. They have their role to play. We should not ignore Pause AI advocates. I would support a pause in development of artificial intelligence as we march towards our generation’s frontier. However, the bulk of our societal energy should be directed towards space exploration. AI enables space colonization.

A famous historian once wrote that the closing of the American frontier dampened the American spirit. There were no longer new vistas to explore, and claim, beyond the horizon. The U.S. Census Bureau declared the frontier closed in 1890. Could it be that 1890 marked a seminal shift in American identity? That one could understand pre-1890 America as the before times and post-1890 America as the after times? I think so.

I propose that we return home as Americans to a frontier spirit of expansion. We leverage aggressive AI and look to the stars for a new identity. Why fight over siting data centers in one’s backyard when one can position millions of data centers in orbit about planet earth? Why not search our most distant memories and reclaim the pioneer spirit of our fathers and our father’s fathers?

Let us understand outer space as our final frontier. Our vision should be of the years 2025 to 2035 as a bridge back to the future. No longer do brave teenagers board ships named Recovery and Godspeed for the Virginia Colony. Young adults by the year 2035 are boarding spaceships named Artemis and Space X for the Moon. The rear view window is no longer Birchington, Kent, England. The sight receding from view is San Diego and Silicon Valley, California.

We should envision human settlements on the Moon by the year 2035. A grand vision for a grand age of transformation. Let us inspire our young and adventuresome to leave the gravity of planet earth for 3D-printed residences at the Neil Armstrong lunar base. Can we imagine 100 scientists and engineers, biologists and poets, from many nations? Imagine settlers developing a new identity as lunar citizens. Who would write up the first Constitution for the Moon? Who would serve as the first philosopher-in-residence on the Moon? The first poet and scribe of lunar literature?

These are the high aims worthy of the descendants of pioneers on planet earth. Opening up the Moon for settlement and colonization by the year 2035 would foster creativity, enterprise, resilience, and sense of renewed destiny. These are the benefits of frontier living.

Elmore might argue AI could kill us before we get to the Moon, so we need to slow down. I support the pause but it is the frontier that captures my imagination.

What would settlers do on the Moon? Some might mine for oxygen and minerals. Others might drill ice for fuel. And still others might service a growing industry in lunar tourism. There is no development as far as the eye can see on the lunar surface. It is comparable to surveying the Virginia countryside from Jamestown in 1607. Unlike past frontiers where expansion meant displacement of native peoples, the Moon offers expansion without such moral cost. We can learn from history’s failures and build something better. There is a whole new world to explore.

Imagine the development of a new people over the generations. It is like the slow transformation of Englishmen in Virginia in the 1600s to Americans by 1776. Wouldn’t it be grand to be part of the Founding Generation of lunar inhabitants?

Conclusion: There are a million and one things that could go wrong as we reach for this vision of lunar abundance. Suppose the data centers don’t work in outer space due to physics? Maybe AI will sweep mankind out of existence in our rush for superintelligence? Humans being humans, might there be an arms race to conquer the Moon? Who will have property rights to the Moon? Does placing the flag suffice or will there be a lunar registry of land rights?

Holly Elmore fears AI will end humanity. She may be right. But I believe the answer isn’t to pause, but to accelerate in a different direction. If AI poses existential risk, we need a backup plan: a second home for humanity beyond Earth. The Moon isn’t an alternative to AI safety — it’s insurance. We should pursue both: rigorous AI safety AND lunar colonization. That way, even if worst-case scenarios unfold, human civilization continues.

The existence of risks has never been a reason to shy away from the frontier. I am mindful of risks. Yes, AI poses risks. But so did every frontier. The answer isn’t to stop— it’s to proceed wisely while building redunancy (lunar settlement). I ask Meindertsma and Elmore to consider the iconic words of Captain Kirk in the episode Return to Tomorrow. Captain Kirk knew of risk too from alien intelligences and of his prime directive:

They used to say if man could fly, he'd have wings, but he did fly. He discovered he had to. I don’t believe we can stop. In fact, through all our existence, the frightened and faint-hearted have been warning men not to push any further, not to learn anymore, not to hope or grow and exceed themselves. I don’t believe we can stop. I don’t believe we’re meant to.

Do you wish that the first Apollo mission hadn't reached the moon, or that we hadn't gone on to Mars and then to the nearest star? That's like saying you wish that you still operated with scalpels and sewed your patients up with catgut like your great-great-great-great grandfather used to. I'm in command. I could order this, but I'm not because Doctor McCoy is right in pointing out the enormous danger potential in any contact with life and intelligence as fantastically advanced as this, but I must point out that the possibilities - the potential for knowledge and advancement - is equally great. Risk! Risk is our business. That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her. You may dissent without prejudice. Do I hear a negative vote?





