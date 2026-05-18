TWYMAN-Died, 9:15 A. M., Friday, February 21, 1936. James Twyman of Chesterfield County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Rosa N. Twyman; seven children; father and mother. Mr. and Mrs. Scott Twyman of Orange County, Virginia; two brothers and one sister. Remains resting at James Johnson's. Funeral Monday, 2 P. M., from Ebenezer A. M. E. Church.

When my Dad passed away on November 9, 2025, my family flew in from San Diego. We all dropped what we were doing and made arrangements to come again to the family church in Richmond, Virginia. One family member was unwilling to change that family member’s plans to mourn their Grandfather. To be fair and if one is a native of La Jolla, California, one lacks the spiritual connection to Ebenezer A.M.E. Church. My children knew Ebenezer A.M.E. Church from my sister’s funeral. It was a sad affair as my sister had dropped dead of a heart attack on her living room couch while her daughter attempted to save my sister’s life. Those memories will never go away. It is hard to mourn well when brother and sister did not care for one another. One of my friends will always ask me questions about my sister. Who was your sister? Why did you two not get along in this life? I demur and change the topic.

I am avoidant. I eulogized my sister with passion as a fellow poet. My wife told me my niece and nephew would always remember what I said. It was not the time for truth telling. It was a time for grace.

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For as long as I have memory of life, my people have come together and mourned kinfolk at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church. The church was founded in 1871 by my Grandma’s Grandfather, Daniel Brown. For generations and generations, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, first, second and third cousins would come together to learn religious faith. Not only was it an all-black world but everyone was family. And in the same space where we learned Christian faith, we learned the church would welcome us when it was time to mourn a grandfather, a second cousin, a sister, a ninety-one year old father.

Over the generations, Ebenezer A.M.E Church defined us. Our sense of self reinforced every Sunday morning during Sunday School and the general service which started at 11:00 a.m. My Dad as Sunday School Superintendent was a moral leader for cousins, cousins and more cousins. At the time, I did not appreciate my Dad’s selfless efforts over a lifetime in the church.

At my Dad’s service, so many distant family showed up. There is always the fear that, if one lives long enough, no one will be left to mourn one’s passing. This was not the case for my Dad. He planted the seeds of remembrance thougout the 1940s, 1960s, 1980s, and beyond.

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I do not want to leave the impression that my quirky kinfolk lived free of drama. One uncle was upset at attending his mother’s funeral service because it meant a day from work. A felonious cousin had to be mourned. When my Mom passed, I wanted to deliver the eulogy but more seasoned uncles prevailed. My Mom’s brother brought to the table skills as a southern Baptist preacher. My Mom did not look herself as I looked upon her body and that bothered me. But I understood the ravages of cancer, that Mimms Funeral Home did the best they could with what they had. My Dad did not look like himself at the funeral home. Maybe, it is en vogue to darken light-skinned black people. I don’t know.

And maybe Ebenezer A.M.E. Church has always been the place of raging emotions and feelings and passions. We love Beloved Cousin more than our own sister. We never could forgive Felonious Cousin as family mourned a sinner in our midst. You know, this is the stuff of mourning for as long as I can remember. I am sure my Dad and Grandma and GreatGranddad had the same moments of conflicted mourning. You are supposed to love family unconditionally, to mourn their passing among cousins at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church.

As my family drove by Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, the neighborhood had changed. The streets had changed. Hopkins Road was basically gone. I had loved all of my uncles as a kid, even the ne’er-do-wells. I looked up to all my uncles. Some were entrepreneurs. Others were home builders. Several were Southern Baptist ministers. I was raised on Respect Your Elders. I will never know the adoration my uncles knew. The old ways of family dissolve away.

Conclusion: When my grandfather died on February 21, 1936, there was a strong expectation all family members would attend his funeral at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church the following Monday. It is inconceivable to me that a child or grandchild would have said, “Well, Grandma, I have these great tickets to a resort on the French Riviera. Won’t be attending Granddad’s funeral.” Those words would have been received poorly.

It is a blessing that the young generation have these options in life. I sought out the larger world at every turn. Did I find what I was looking for? On one level, yes. My young adult children engage the larger world with supreme confidence. The only continent my children have not been to is Antarctica. My wife and I did well.

Whenever I am sick for a few days, my thoughts turn to my mortality. I reflect upon what was lost along the way. Ebenezer A.M.E. Church will never hold a strong magnetic appeal for my kids native to San Diego. My heart skips a beat as I sit in the same pew as my Grandma and her two sisters. Church was always family. Family was always church. And now I carry the embers of memory alone in my soul. The reverence for grandparents and grandparents of grandparents is no more.

Peace at the Center