Shelby taught my daughter to play the piano. Shelby held my daughter’s hand in New Haven, Hawaii and Amsterdam. Shelby taught my daughter anticipation as the flight was delayed into the Bay Area. Shelby loved my daughter. Somewhere in Palo Alto, Shelby inspired my daugher to feel emotion on the dance floor of an empty restaurant. I remember the nightfall and how the outside world slipped away. The song Espresso was unforgettable.

My daughter was so happy.

Shelby was the forbidden alcohol at homecoming, the first meeting with Mom and Dad, the mutual parents sizing each other up, the Harvard Yale Game, the place in Milan, dinner in Paris, wine tasting in Napa Valley, the place in Mexico — all the trappings of young passion. And, of course, Amsterdam.

Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for raising my favorite people ever— Shelby

It was too good to be true. Or, at least true for a lifetime.

Someone to hold you too close

Someone to hurt you too deep

Someone to sit in your chair

To ruin your sleep — lyrics from Being Alive

=========

Who is Shelby?

Shelby is now a memory, a past impression of dorm rooms and villas and resorts. If you ever loved in your youth, then you knew Shelby too. The one who made your heart beat faster upon first sight, the one whose kiss was never to be forgotten, the one whose breakup lasted deep and plunged you into sad love songs. Parents, they just don’t understand. And you moved on because life never stands still. You moved on. My Shelby in life called the Mayor Daddy. How about your Shelby?

Somebody need me too much

Somebody know me too well

Somebody pull me up short and put me through hell

And give me support for being alive

Make me alive

Make me alive — lyrics from Being Alive

Shelby held you too close at times. You wanted your freedom. You pushed Shelby away because you saw no future, and you were young and you wanted everything. You didn’t want Shelby but you did want Shelby to know you too well, but Shelby needed you too much and put you through hell. And you knew it could not last. You were too much alike, mercurial and dramatic.

Shelby looked into your eyes and loved you because you were unfiltered. Shelby loved who you were inside.

You wanted to be crowded with love. And Shelby was there. And you realized you were not there because you wanted your space and Shelby couldn’t give you space. Shelby wanted what you could not give. All you wanted was to feel alive again. To be alive again. And then you knew it was over.

The feeling was gone. The last to know was Shelby.

Enjoy the piano keys and be alive.