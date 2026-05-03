“For the last few years, we’ve all been learning how to talk to AI. You ask it a question, it gives you an answer.” — Professor Hannah Fry

My daughter surprised me with a visit home yesterday. I gave her a long hug as is my custom. I am blessed. Hugs are underrated. One of my readers agrees with me and I agree with her.

The hour is late, so this essay will not be long. I continue to monitor the march of AI on a daily basis, so that you don’t have to. It is easy to develop AI fatigue these days. Newer and more powerful models are coming out every week, it seems. The following is a nice video from one of my favorite podcasters and professors, Hannah Fry. Fry decided as a thought experiment to develop an autonomous AI agent. The following is a thumbnail sketch of what happened:

“…a few months ago, something pretty seismic shifted.

It became possible to have your very own AI. An agent that doesn’t just answer you. It can operate your computer. It can send your e-mails. It can spend your money. Anything you can do with a keyboard and a mouse, it can too. And all of this happened because a lone developer built something in a weekend, and just decided to release it to the world. No safety team, no corporate oversight, just here you go.

And once it was out there, it couldn’t be unbuilt.”

In many ways, we are in the Wild Wild West era of AI development. A random Austrian developer over the weekend can develop an app that shifts the entire paradigm of AI use worldwide. No guardrails. No regulation. No nothing. Some may applaud the open frontier open to one and all. Others may suspect there is no free lunch in the world. Upsides are accompanied by downsides.

“So, I decided I wanted to try it out. I called my friend Brendan who’s a software engineer and together we built our own AI agent from scratch using that same tool, OpenClaw. We gave it a name, gave it a bank card, we gave it a couple of weeks to show us what it could do, and I still don’t quite know what to make of what happened next.”

As I have written in the past, these AI systems are grown. They are not created. No one knows completely how, or why, they work which strikes me as sci fi in a scary way. Ask Sam Altman. He doesn’t know the full story of the black box within. Ask Dario Amodei. Love the name and the curly hair but Amodei has claimed he only understands about 3% of what is going on inside these systems.

Anthropic Founder Dario Amodei

Hannah Fry was in for a treat.

The big tech companies have been toying around with AI agents for years, but they didn’t release them to the public because they were worried about how they might end up being used. But in late 2025, Peter Steinberger, an Austrian developer who’d spent over a decade building PDF software, he got so annoyed that nobody had built him a proper AI assistant that, in one weekend, he just vibecoded one for himself, plugging it into the AI model that already existed.

And then he put it on the internet for free. Anyone can get one. Although, as you’ll understand by the end of this video, I’d may be a little careful about that.

Vide coding is like jazz for software engineers. “Vibecoding” means building software by describing what you want in plain language and letting an AI generate the code, instead of writing the code yourself. It’s a 2025–2026 term associated with the rise of AI‑driven development tools like OpenClawAI.” One speaks the program into existence, and AI writes the code. For example, it is like giving directions to God, a phrase I lifted from the latest 80,000 hours podcast. One gives in to the vibes and forgets one is coding. You say “Make a webpage that shows a map and lets users drop pins” and the AI codes the program for you. Steinberger spoke OpenClawAI into existence one weekend which is pretty cool, if you think about it.

“When you first set up an OpenClaw AI agent, it is blank slate. It’s got no name. It’s got no personality. And so, in the spirit of experimentation, we decided to give our agent some agency and let it decide what its name should be.

I want to be called Cass, short for Cassandra, the one who always knew the truth even when nobody listened.

If you know your Greek mythology, you will know that that is either very funny or very worrying. If we set her to email someone, then she’ll just do it. Let’s ask her. Okay.”

Once the fun began for Hannah, how would Cass operate in the real world as an autonomous agent? Let’s find out.

“Once our digital oracle was up and running, we thought we would start her off wtih something suitably heroic. ‘There is a big pothole in Greenwich.’

After just one prompt, Cass set to work. Within seconds, she had searched the web, found the people to contact, and made a complaint to the Local Council.

She even raised the issue of potholes with my local MP. That’s an escalation, isn’t it? That is an escalation. Flagged as a constitutent concern. The letter is signed from both of us. Okay. I wasn’t expecting her to use my real name. Someone’s going to go and check that road.

Don’t say that! They are. Now, I know that was just a couple of emails, but now out there in the real world, actual humans were being paid to deal with the consequences.”

Straight out of the gate, Cass was engaged in a full-fledged e-mail campaign within seconds. Cass made these autonomous decisions on her own without concrete and specific input from Hannah. This the real world impact of an autonomous AI model.

Conclusion: If you are curious, view the entire video. Notice how the reach of Cass in the real world becomes stunning and a wee bit creepy as Cass manipulates others to remain alive. Welcome to the brave new world of autonomous AI agents!

The Machines Are Coming