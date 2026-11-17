The niche world of AI safety has been torn into turmoil within the past two weeks. A recent audit of Anthropic by METR suggests that the acceleration rate of frontier models may have crossed a line into recursive self-improvement. Several AI forecasters have moved up their forecasts for artificial superintelligence into the year 2027. Recursive self-improvement means a feedback loop of using AI to create smarter AI models. Humans are relegated to a role of checking models as opposed to hands on management. It is late and I may not be giving the impending sense of gloom fair measure. Consider that a board member of Open AI Paul Christiano recently said most will die from an AI-related event before the end the decade. Pretty strong stuff.

“A severe risk of AI taking over humanity within the next six to twelve months” -See timestamp 0:00-3:30.

The human safety researchers at AI frontier labs can only check so much. If the humans no longer write the hard parts, what happens to human capital and experience? Is there a danger that allowing AI models to create their own successors offloads cognitive expertise of humans? Maybe, the human checkers should set the pace, not by how fast the machine can go. The people overseeing AI models must be able to understand what is being grown and trained in real time. How does that work out if we are within six to twelve months of an intelligence explosion? I am not an AI expert but I can size up a man’s tone. Does Paul Christiano strike you as an alarmist or someone who sees a bad moon approaching?

See Timestamp 14:00-17:00

Let’s welcome the abundance of artificial intelligence while committing to humans always in the loop as a first principle always. That seems fair and reasonable to me. Full Disclosure: Christiano is married to Ajeya Cotra, a member of METR's technical staff. See Like Mosquitos in Florida and Artificial Intelligence (AGI) Is Here?