“Thank You If You Love Lesbians”—bumper sticker observed in San Diego

While I enjoy writing, there are moments when I deplore writing. I had driven for a mile or two behind a car this morning with the bumper sticker Thank You If You Love Lesbians. There are several lesbians close to me in my life. I walked into my office elevator thinking about the gratitude on that bumper sticker and how the message landed with me. I think about things. I held the elevator door open for two young women, one who was tall, beautiful and Latina. I noticed. The tall, beautiful Latina checked me out in the elevator. Don’t do that. Resist the urge, I beg of you. I was dreaming of chocolate cake and meaningful bumper stickers, not distractions in my life. We must banish the female gaze, particularly from attractive Latinas. (smile) What a world we live in.

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I was once in a restaurant in New Haven. A nice Italian place. It was a happy time as I sat outside with my wife, my daughter and her friend. I asked the friend why do you love my Bright and Morning Star so much? She replied, my daughter has no filter. I am the same way, however, my daughter says the thing as an extrovert. I write the thing.

Because I write the thing without the filter, I sometimes deplore writing. I find myself beyond my skis in a place called existential dread. Music becomes my comfort but music pulls me deeper and deeper into the human condition. I feel the music as the lyrics speak to me about the highs and lows of my human existence. Right now, I am lost in gentle love. Great song.

Allow me to share three ways in which I deplore writing at times. You all can relate, I am sure.

The Morning After Effect.

Let’s assume a human moment. I thought about it over days, weeks and months. One evening, something came over me. I was lost in feeling and wanted to capture presence. We are only talking about a second, two seconds tops. But, man, I could write an essay about that second of presence. And suppose I did so.

The next morning, I am filled with dread. Did the person recognize herself in my words? I pray she didn’t read the essay. And, if she did read the essay, did she misread me? I can’t control the effect of my words on a reader. I am tormented inside for a spell. Eventually, I move on into the day filled with deadlines and commitments. But I will never know how my words landed. And that feeling haunts me as a writer. I don’t like feeling haunted.

The Agent Double 007 Effect.

When one has known another soul for decades, words become like morse code. Simple phrases carry double and triple meanings. For example, suppose I wrote to you Happy Friday! A pleasant wish for any reader. That phrase could have double and triple meanings because of shared memories. It is true. How about you are hurting inside? I want to comfort you, oh, yes I do. I write to you Peace at the Center, my friend! I could write those Quaker-adjacent words to my friend, Michael Bowen, and he would accept my comfort. I could write those words to someone else and neural pathways would flood with feeling. The door would be thrown open for mending cracks in our hearts. Here is another simple and poignant example. After a wonderful conversation (as always), I could wish my friend, Diana, Bueno Bye. A pleasant parting between friends. For someone else, that parting brings music to the fore, an involuntary smile, feelings uncommon between close friends.

I want you to know that I do wicked things as a writer. I have to be real this morning. I could write a book about this. Ralph Keyes once said fiction is the most dangerous form of writing. All of the demons and ghosts come to the fore. They will not be denied. I see the point but I feel that way when I write essays sometimes. So many times I am thinking, and writing, on multiple levels. I have an argument and I have a subplot. Ernest Hemingway suggested that great writing is like the tip of the iceberg. We only see 5% of what a writer has to say. In some of my essays, you only see 5% of what I have to say. I am like Agent Double 007 as I embed layers of meaning. On the one hand, I like the technical challenge which allows me to further remove the mask but not too much. Aloofness is Alluring!

On the other hand, I don’t like writing like a double agent. I can feel when I am communciating with particular readers, dropping embedded messages, releasing my troubled heart in layered words. Every life has multiple stories. I never knew as a young adult I would have five or ten stories to tell in life. I don’t like existing as a writer on multiple layers and yet this writing becomes my best writing that touches readers. I receive comments from readers about how they feel less alone.

The price of reaching readers may be revealing more and more of my layers of life.

The Messiness of Life.

I am not a lesbian. And yet I want to understand lesbianism, but can I really? This morning in the elevator ripped me from cerebral thoughts about women who love women to being the primitive object of a woman’s gaze. Of course, I had to write about it. What is the meaning of it all as these two ways of sexual attraction and interest co-exist in America’s finest city?

But it is messy. It doesn’t lend itself to an easy answer. I approach the world as a straight guy, albeit poetic and highly sensitive and emotionally intense. A reader once assumed I was gay. Wrong. I respect and love gay men and lesbians like I do all humans. I worked for the first openly gay member of Congress. I attended one or two meetings of the gay and lesbian group in college out of curiosity and simpatico. People are people and should be treated with human dignity. But, no, I love women. I noticed the tall and beautiful Latina in the elevator. I felt her female gaze, however inappropriate and unprofessional.

Because I am not lesbian, I am always unsure about asking questions. I don’t want to say something stupid that I will live to regret. As a result, my intellectual growth is stunted. Writing alone will not make me more wise about lesbianism. During these times of moral ineptitude, I deplore writing.

Conclusion: I deplore writing when I run into the outer limits of understanding. After a daring essay, I will always feel haunted the morning after. I don’t see a way out of that. My heart will say things on paper I could never say in person. And so my writing will continue to be immersed in gentle words of affection and attention to those who know the meaning of “Twy.” I am fated to live in double and triple meanings as a writer. Finally, what does it mean to be a Man? I think a Man feels presence, knows presence, lives in presence. There is no such thing as a male personality.

There is only self-awareness free of caricatures and stereotypes.

I Love the Look of Love