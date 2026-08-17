I walked into the reception in the company of my old friend, anxiety. We go back a long way. According to my polygenic score, I am at the 98th percentile for anxiety. I accept me as I am. To suppress my anxious feelings, I usually latch onto someone and talk too much out of nervousness. (smile) On this occasion, I was surveying the landscape for fellow travelers in a sea of non-conformers and dissidents. “Wink!” She saw me and was visibly excited. We had known each other since we first met at the University of San Diego (USD) a few months earlier. I loved her spirit and passion. Something about the independent idealist draws me in.

She suggested drinks which I readily agreed to for my nerves and just for liquid courage. We talked, and talked some more. I remember how I felt comfortable in her presence. The same vibes I had felt at USD and later at UCSD on an earlier occasion. She felt familiar to me like a homecoming. She was not a Black American, for readers who care about such things. Let’s just say I was community-adjacent. Yes, that is a good way to put it. Community-adjacent.

We finished our drinks and she suggested a second round. I was game. “Bartender, another round of red wine.”

As we talked some more, we stepped out of the reception room and into the lobby for more comfort. We found a nice couch and seamlessly continued exploring mysteries of the universe. I love my wife as you know but my wife is not a philosopher king. She is more like a police supervisor in my life. So, it was a special treat to just sip wine and commune with a kindred spirit. We leaned into one another with laughter and questions. You know, it was like listening to soulful music which opens me and calms me. Our conversation was like music with ebbs and flows. I am cursed with high sensitivity and intuition, empathy and emotional intensity. I could tell from my friend’s body language she felt the same way I did. She was open and calm and relaxed in my presence. So much presence.

Presence is underrated as a part of the human condition.

We talked until the midnight hour. Time just seemed to fly. I wanted the conversation to keep going but the hour was late and we had an early conference day the next day. I remember saying good-bye to other attendees walking by as the hour wore on. They could tell. We may have been the last people to leave the lobby. As we walked to the elevator, I felt I knew her. I was drawn in a quiet way to the truth of my friend. I felt comprehension. There was a softness in her eyes I detected. A quiet openness. Hours of alignment and red wine will do that.

In the moment and being a sentimental guy, I sensed gentleness and admiration. The feeling lingered. It was the ever so slight lingering that stayed with me. How did I find you? I didn’t know you existed! I felt truth, no mask, no racial identity, no barrier between us. My mind was processing all of these sensations in a split second. It is amazing how much can be revealed in a second or two.

I am drawn to the truth of how people feel. I am sure my mask in that split second was removed. We were on the same hotel floor, if I recall. I pushed the button to the 4th floor. As the doors opened up, her room was to the right. My room was to the left. We said our good-byes. I remember the look on her face.

*

I enjoy writing for a simple reason. I enjoy understanding people, and myself. There is so much behind the masks we wear as humans. If we are attentive and observant, we will discover a rich and abundant world of caring and love behind the masks. My wife and I right now are watching yet another crime show. She loves crime stories which means I am crime show-adjacent. We love each other in this mature manner honed by thirty-five years of marriage. We are happy all things considered. I am happy.

It is also part of the human condition to feel emotion despite all reason. Emotion is not logical. If emotions were logical, we married folks would never stray in life. We would hit a “do not stray” button at the wedding chapel and that would be that. I am here to tell you life does not that work that way. A non-conforming mind is always alluring, regardless of race.

More scholars and intellectuals should write about attraction across the color line. Under what circumstances does the desire to be closer to someone trump ethnic group? What would a Brooks Brothers wearing, traditional former law professor see in a Mexican Amy Winehouse? I truly am at a loss. Why would a Jewish life coach desire a married black American client? And why was my first crush in life not a black girl but a red-haired, lanky white basketball player? I can hear my Mom from the grave now. (double smile)

The other day, someone asked me if I had a male personality. It was a pretty direct question. I replied, I was not a football bro, a basketball fan, or a baseball aficionado. I loved to understand people. I loved my relationship with words.

Words are raceless and colorless. When I was at the conference, it was the words of my friend that drew me in. Maybe two glasses of red wine assisted the process but the words exchanged caused me to care. I love a mind. I was born to receive non-conformers as soulmates. My family is filled with quirky types.

Did my friend that night know that her eyes lingered for a second or two? Did she recognize her face softened by the elevator doors? Was she even aware that her gentle smile arrived unannounced and unprompted? She saw me as I am, not a race man but an aligned soul in this crazy conforming world. “I see you as you are.” That is all I want in this world of dogmas and slogan words. And I saw my friend as she was living in truth. It was the silence by the elevator doors that amplified it all.

I love the rare glimpse of someone's unmanaged, unpolished inner feelings. I just do and I never forget. Some feelings are involuntary and those are the best.

*

I was not expecting an emotional shift. I expected an uncomfortable evening of small-talk with pleasant people. I found as the evening wore on deeper recognition of how this person mattered to me. My mature, logical and married brain knew “this could change everything.” I remember the light by the elevator. The stillness. The lingering effects of red wine on an empty stomach. I processed hundreds of possibilities in a second or two.

The world fell away for a moment. It was the blunt force of recognition. And I kept my thoughts to myself.

This is why I enjoy writing. I can say the thing tonight to hundreds of readers that I could not say one night by the elevator. Something shifted inside and I felt my friend’s presence. Just the truth of how she felt.

I see you, and I’m open to being changed by you.