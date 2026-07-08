“In many regions of the Sahel belt in Africa, for instance, being identified as a descendant of slaves can still result in lifetime exploitation where individuals are treated as property or stigmatized based on their genealogy.”— artificial intelligence model

The slogan words “descendants of slaves” have never aligned well with me. Why do we never think of the mother of Leonardo da Vinci when activists deploy the manipulation “descendants of slaves?” See The Little Things that Annoy Me. Was the great da Vinci stigmatized based on his mother’s slave status?

Only in modern-era America (and SubSaharan Africa) do we freeze-frame people because distant, distant ancestors were slaves. I don’t like it. This essay is my effort to explain why I oppose the slogan words “descendants of slaves” from the position of human dignity and the individual.

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The people who created these slogan words “descendants of slaves” have actually never met over 40 million individuals of the Black American experience. They just haven’t. They have met a version of you, a caricature they have built in their minds over the years, and what is the caricature, the cartoon? The idea is descendants of slaves today are oppressed, marginalized and under the boot of the lingering effects of American slavery. Individuals as different as Berry Gordy, Mordecai Johnson, Reginald Lewis, Tupac Shakur, Michael Bowen and me become avatars for slaves. Surely, the slave must live on in the billionaire Robert Smith, the comfortable trust fund baby no stranger to Amsterdam, the Ivy League descendants of free black slave owners, Canadian cousins up North. In too many minds in elite circles, the black American person they know must be the walking wounded of slavery. This is the person they believe they know.

Otherwise, one must be ignored and dismissed as inauthentic. Black Americans who grew up in suburbia are not real, do not exist. The Ghetto is real. That’s how it is for the descendants of American slavery.

I am here to say the real you, if you are black and grew up in Malibu, California or Montgomery County, Maryland, have been standing behind the caricature of a slave descendant the entire time. You are not marginalized. Dad owned several MacDonald’s in Atlanta, Georgia. You are not oppressed. Your father was Treasurer of Howard University for God’s sake. You are of the American Dream as papa chaired the Economics Department at the Ivy League institution. You spent your formative summer years on Oak Bluffs and Sag Harbor. How many of your relatives have year long homes in the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard? I forget.

So, it annoys me when the larger elite world deploys “descendants of slaves” as a way of understanding black Americans. And I know you are not comfortable when you have to game the admissions dance. I recognize you and your inner angst. You have spent years at John F. Kennedy High School and St. Christopher’s and St. Paul’s School exhausting yourself trying to be understood by people who are actually never looking at you in the first place. They are looking at a cartoon, a descendant of slaves.

So unfair. Do we look upon the grand genius of daVinci and perceive the son of a slave mother? If not, why lay that blanket burden upon Americans who are even more distant from slave ancestors? One has to go back five generations to find a slave ancestor who knew only slavery but yet some deploy the label “descendants of slaves” in the public square to describe some of the most blessed humans on the planet today.

Dear readers, stop for a moment and feel how strange that is. Why not descendant of an old family? Descendant of a pioneer black lawyer? Descendant of a founding father? Descendant of a Reconstruction congressman? Descendant of the summer resort people? How did an AI leader put it recently? One word…One word can affect industry, enterprise. Language affects thought. One word but oh so powerful one word can be. A single powerful word can inform people what to do with their lives.

When we refer to over 40 million black Americans as “descendants of slaves,” what power are we exercising over minds, particularly young impressionable minds making sense of the world? What self-respecting parent wants their precious grade school children walking around thinking “I am the descendant of slaves. That is my identity.” It is bonkers to me which sets me apart from those invested in dogmas and slogan words.

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Dear Jack and Jill alum out there in the world, you can sit in a room full of people who laugh with you, who have known you for decades, who would say without hesitation that they know exactly who you are, and feel completely invisible. Surrounded by people who have been trained to see you as a descendant of slaves and you will feel unseen by all of them. Do they see a descendant of Alpha Phi Alpha? A descendant of Alpha Kappa Alpha? A descendant of the Comus Club? A descendant of the Brown Fellowship Society? A descendant of the Ivy League?

And you have probably blamed yourself for it as you go along with the dogmas and slogan words. Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters. We poor descendants of slavery are marginalized and oppressed.

People do not see you as you are. Your parents and grandparents do. Your frat brothers and sorority sisters do but not the larger world of dogmas and slogan words. So, you play along as the woeful descendant of slavery. Your great great grandparents would be disappointed and saddened.

The elites in the larger world see you as their own mind allows you to exist. As a descendant of slavery and all that must entail, right? The elites in the larger world are not interacting with you as you are inside. They are interacting with their interpretation of the lingering effects of American slavery. The outside elites do so out of their fears, their insecurities, their needs, their projections. And, as a result, most people who know the Inkwell—Martha’s Vineyard’s historic Black beach community— spend their entire lives trapped inside roles other people assign them, never once chosen, never once questioned. My wife once said to me that my colleagues on the law faculty did not know what to make of me. I was a serious black man. Mom and I are as different as a city mouse and a country mouse but my wife’s insight was on the mark. I never bent the knee to dogmas and slogan words to produce…stuff. See To be A Good Writer: A Review of Their Accomplices Wore Robes (Part 2).

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The realization of being misunderstood by the larger world of elites was never a failure of your communication, young people. The exhausting work of explaining yourself was never going to end the way you hoped because the problem was never your words. The problem was slogan words external to your family like Descendants of Slaves. The sorry path from this dogma led to a vocabulary of marginalization and eternal oppression as a way of being in the world. It made no sense as your distant distant ancestors were bending the free black world to their will in Charleston, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Boston, Massachusetts.

Once you truly see this, you cannot unsee it.

And so your relationship with every person in your life began to quietly change as you kissed the ring of dogmas and slogan words. The result for Our Kind of People is a loneliness you have carried for years without ever having found the words for it. The moment you stopped trying to be understood as a descendant of slavery is the moment you finally start to become yourself. I found myself in solitude at Big Sur. Alone with my thoughts and my daughter and free of dogmas and slogan words from the larger world of elites.

Carl Jung wrote that, until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate. It is not your fate to live the life of a descendant of a slave. Your fate is to live a conscious life in the larger world free of mental constraints and inhibitions. Your mission is to explore the frontier of life.

Conclusion: When a young girl goes to school and learns about slavery and if that young girl can trace her ancestry to colonial Tidewater Virginia, our young girl is robbed of her racial innocence. She learns about American slavery and she is never the same. She must make a choice. She runs away from her ancestors as monsters or she grows protective of her ancestors and treats her ancestors, slave owners and slaves, as part of her complete story. It is healthy to live in wholeness. Slavery Blockers

Consider the impact of the slogan words “descendant of slaves” on the psyche of the young. Do we underscore human dignity and potential or drag wonderful little ones back into the darkness when we repeat the mantra descendant of slaves? I once wrote I learned all I needed to know about slavery in the fourth grade. People tend to grow into what the focus is in their vocabulary and language. A single word can launch young minds or seed lifelong self-doubt.

How about descendants of Black Enterprise? Has a nice ring to it.

Could it be that Igbo immigrants to America do so well because they are not reminded in classrooms about being descendants of slaves? Something to think about. Something to ponder.

Good evening!