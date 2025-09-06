On a recent podcast, an interviewer claimed most people barely read anymore! Such a sad state of affairs if true. The guest, Jared Henderson, declared “if you are a man who reads, you should make it obvious that you read.” I will do my part this evening. Since I first learned to read the word “go” around the age of five, I have been a reader. I read books for pleasure. I read books for fun. I read books to better understand the world. I have too much curiosity to live an unexamined life. Socrates reminds us all that the better life is draped in learning, wisdom and knowledge.

One of the aims of this lonely Substack is to add to human knowledge.

As I continue to read Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, I continue to rummage about for the best insight into this American life. Time and again, I find Washington is at the whim of the fates. He lives to fight another day. It is almost as if there was a halo of destiny about the man. This evening, I am going to share additional pivotal moments from the life of this ambitious and resolute Virginian. The next time you retrieve a dollar bill from your wallet, reflect upon the circumstances of Washington during the American Revolution.

Did you know that a British soldier may have had Washington in his sights? That one pull of the trigger and American history would be something else? This is an old story now legend. Major Patrick Ferguson could easily have killed the American Dream at Chadds Ford on September 11, 1777. What kept Major Ferguson from pulling the trigger? Ferguson didn’t know who the man on the white horse was. More importantly, Ferguson was a man of honor. One did not “fire on a man with his back turned.” p. 303 A sense of honor saved Washington’s life.

At the Battle of Mount Airy on October 3, 1777, Washington again exposed himself to grave danger on his white horse. “With great concern I saw our brave commander-in-chief exposing himself to the hottest fire of the enemy…regard to my country obliged me to ride to him and beg him to retire.” p. 310

It was one thing for the British redcoats to want Washington dead. It was a whole other level for the enemy from within to wish Washington ill. Believe it or not, Washington’s second-in-command General Charles Lee “may have sketched out for (British) General Howe a comprehensive plan on how to crush patriotic resistance and end the war.” p. 338 Why would General Lee do such a thing and bring dishonor upon the Lee name? Because General Lee wanted Washington’s job as Commander-in-Chief. Unbelievable! Washington is fighting for the life of the infant America and he has to contend with traitors in his ranks. Washington survived the betrayal by General Lee.

At the Battle of Monmouth Court House, the aforementioned General Lee turned tail, refused to fight the British and retreated. Washington swore and cursed for one of the few times in his life. Washington cursed General Lee until “the leaves shook on the tree,” recalled one General. p. 342 Washington was absolutely stunned at General Lee’s incompetence and cowardice. Washington waded on horseback into the retreating Americans and “succeeded in stemming the panic through pure will.” p. 343 Washington asked the men if they would fight? The mere sight of Washington caused the men to erupt in three cheers. Marquis de Lafayette stood in utter awe: “His presence stopped the retreat” full stop. Id.

As the battle raged on, Washington was deep in talk with an officer. A cannonball exploded at the feet of Washington’s horse. Dirt splattered Washington’s face. The General just kept on talking as if nothing had happened. p. 343

Moments later, his beautiful white horse “suddenly dropped dead from the heat.” p. 343 Servant Billy Lee trotted up another horse and Washington continued in the heat of battle.

When news of this battle reached the Continental Congress, Henry Laurens predicted Washington’s name would be “revered by posterity.” How many times could one man escape death? p. 344

These were times of honor. These were also times of treachery.

As Washington and his troops settled in for the winter in January 1780, the British hatched a plan to put an end to the rebel upstart General once and for all. February came and the diabolical plan was hatched. “A British raiding party of three hundred men on horseback crept up stealthily on Morristown (New Jersey) in an apparent plot to kidnap Washington.” p. 368 Only the deep snow kept the kidnappers from success. Had they kidnapped Washington, well, we can only imagine what King George III had in store for the Continental Commander-in-Chief.

As I read these passages, my heart beats faster and I can relive how the destiny of our country hung on the survival of one man. Reading brings history alive which is why we who read should be proud as readers. We are keeping the flame of memory alive for posterity.

The biggest betrayal was the treason of Benedict Arnold. Wounded in the war, Arnold felt unappreciated by Washington. Arnold became a spy for the British. In a shocking act against his Commander who trusted Arnold with safeguarding West Point, Arnold shared a top secret from Washington with the British. The letter informed Arnold where Washington would be spending the nights as he traveled through the Hudson Valley on his way to Hartford. Arnold relayed that letter to the British enemy. Washington would surely have been captured by the British but for the delay of the letter.

Yet another intervention of providence.

There was one American who denied Washington praise and affection. His own mother. Mary Washington remained annoyed that her son had left her for the War. As a result, she never spoke one warm word of his service and treated her son as almost a stranger. Such a circumstance, to be beloved by your men on the battlefield and disdained by one’s own mother at home in Virginia. “Mary Washington took no pride in her son’s accomplishments.” p. 396

Conclusion: And this is why we read great books. We read to be inspired. We read to better understand the currents of history and the Great Men of the past. We read so that we may live examined lives. It is in the depth of great lives that we come closer to the meaning of it all.

Good Evening!