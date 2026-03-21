The hour is late and all of my adult kids are home in San Diego. Darkness envelops America’s finest city. And tomorrow is a funeral for a departed friend. Carmen Delgado surprised me with a call today which descended into a rumination on Cesar Chavez. I live in California and I have been stunned by the hypersonic speed of Chavez’s cancellation. Perhaps, a topic worthy of an essay one day.

On Monday, Free Black Thought co-founder Dave Gilbert and I will continue our behind the scenes conversation about Artificial Intelligence (AI). We come at AI from overlapping perspectives. Dave is an accelerationist (if I can use that imprecise description) who fears the bad actor like China. I am open-mindedly devoted to a cure for cancer before 2032, a wise AI pause in the fall of 2027 so that institutions and research labs can catch up with alignment and safety concerns, and an intuitive atraction to issues of moral consideration which do not interest Dave so much as an industry veteran insider.

What will our conversation sound like on Monday evening? It is hard to say, although Dave and I get along even as we are drawn to different elements of the AI transition phase ahead. To foster an appreciation for the other person’s natural inclination, we assigned homework to one another. I assigned Dave the homework of reading AI 2027, a rich and comprehensive forecast of the coming four years in AI development. See also Race and the AI 2027 Report, The AI Agent Report 2027 and I Am I Am…Potato. Dave assigned me the task of drafting a regulatory framework for AI. Should be fun research over the weekend for me.

Our conversation is a good model for others. No one has all the answers when it comes to artificial intelligence. The Experts Are Divided During these times, curiosity and the thrill of discovery are welcomed assets. Life Beyond Artificial Intelligence

Good Evening!