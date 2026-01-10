Words matter.

The words running through one’s mind may correlate to psychological health and well-being, according to psychology professor and author Martin E. P. Seligman. Seligman and his research team discerned an association between resilience and peace of mind with an individual’s word choice in life. See Martin E. P. Seligman, The Hope Circuit: A Psychologist’s Journey from Helplessness to Optimism (New York: Public Affairs, 2018), 344-346. For example, high emotional stability accompanied expressions of success, opportunity, church, beautiful, blessings, blessed, and greatness. High neurotics used words like hate, nightmare, depressed, depression, and stupid to describe the world.

How would Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson fare in a word cloud analysis, I wondered? Would the first black president of Howard University come across as an emotional anchor or unstable? The Board of Trustees elected Dr. Johnson president on June 30, 1926. I decided to use Dr. Johnson’s Inaugural Presidential Address at Howard University (June 10, 1927) as my text for this word cloud analysis. June 10, 1927 was a horrible time for black Americans. The Ku Klux Klan had marched openly on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. a few years earlier. There were no black U.S. Senators. There were no black U.S. Representatives. Congress was a black free zone. Black Americans were subject to across the board segregation in public and private life. Richard Kluger, author of Simple Justice, referred to the 1910s and 1920s as a nadir for black Americans. This is true, although there were lights in the darkness such as the Harlem Renaissance, the downtown of black enterprise in Durham, North Carolina, and the selection of the first black president of a major American university.

As Dr. Johnson took to the podium on June 10, 1927, he had a thousand and one reasons to be despondent about the prospects for black Americans. Any trend line into the future was unpromising. What words would Dr. Johnson use as he addressed the Board of Trustees, fellow citizens and graduating students of Howard?

In expressing his vision for Howard University, Dr. Johnson used these words the following number of times:

Oppression — (0) Oppressed — (0) Oppressor — (0) Systemic Racism — (0) Institutional Racism — (0) Privilege — (1) Marginalized — (0) Intersectionality — (0) Center Blackness — (0) Colonizer — (0) Black Lives Matter — (0) White Fragility — (0) Anti-Racism — (0) Diversity — (0) Equity — (0) Inclusion — (0) (Note: Of course, many of these terms didn’t exist in 1927, But their conceptual ancestors—grievance, victimhood, racial resentment—did exist. Dr. Johnson could have centered those concepts. He chose not to.)

What were the top five words Dr. Johnson referred to often as a refrain to inspire the future? These words were the cornerstone of the new president’s vision for Howard graduates and the larger American audience:

Slaves — (11) Human — (10) Development of Negro People — (6) Blackness — (4)(Note: Johnson used “blackness” 4 times—but celebrating it, not centering grievance around it.) Country — (4)) In fifteen pages of his address, Dr. Johnson steered clear of modern-day dogmas and slogan words. The new president addressed the children and grandchildren of American slaves. Central to Howard was the story of a people up from slavery. There was no other way for a son of slaves to capture the momentous occasion. Entrusted with the higher education of black people while mindful of so far Johnson and his family had come in life. As the 242 graduates looked up at their new president from their race, they must have felt the American Dream personified. This moment captured the best in the American story. Remember how some Americans felt on the night President Obama won the presidency? Those feelings of what our country could be coursed through the veins of every Howard graduate on June 10, 1927. What really caught my eye were the ten references to human in Dr. Johnson’s inaugural address? The moment of commencement on June 10, 1927 was a human moment. Johnson chose to center not blackness but the common humanity of all in attendance. Such faith in the coming of a better time as the nation stumbled through a dark nadir in the 1920s. Men of vision and faith who remain anchored in humanity despite all temptations are the true movers of human civilization. There are echoes of Booker T. Washington in Dr. Johnson’s focus on the development of the Negro people. Black Americans needed development as a people. And that meant more doctors, more lawyers, more college-trained preachers, more teachers at the high school and college-level. Did you know there were 47,000 black churches in the United States as Dr. Johnson spoke before the Howard graduates? And less than sixty black college graduates “were getting ready to fill those pulpits”? Think about that ratio: 47,000 pulpits, fewer than 60 college-educated ministers ready to fill them. The need was staggering. This development need across nearly all disciplines was acute among black Americans.

Dr. Johnson and my Grandma were of the same generation. Both were born in the 1890s in the South. Both were children of black pastors. My Grandma would have recognized Dr. Johnson through his words as a Race Man. He took vocal pride in advancing his black people and culture. And I quote from Dr. Johnson’s inaugural address: I want my country to conquer all of the inhibitions connected with blackness and all of the fears connected with blackness, but I want the original blackness there, and I want that blackness to be unashamed and unafraid.”

Finally, Dr. Johnson was a prideful American, despite America’s imperfections. The young university president implored his graduates to carry with them into the world the spirit of America, as was their due and proper inheritance from the noble white men who founded Howard: You have here enjoyed the fruits of the labors of the founders. You cannot be self-respecting men and women unless you also participate in the spirit of the founders. Their country must be your country.

Conclusion: As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great country, let us remember to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Dream on the Hilltop campus at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The Board of Trustees by a written ballot elected Mordecai Wyatt Johnson the first black president of a major American university. The son of slaves became the master of higher education for his people.

By Seligman’s framework, Dr. Johnson’s word choices reveal a man of extraordinary psychological resilience. Despite living through a nadir, despite being the son of slaves, despite facing a segregated Congress and open KKK marches, Johnson chose words of development, humanity, and country. This wasn’t denial—he acknowledged 11 times slaves. But he refused to let oppression define the future. This is the language of psychological health, of a man oriented toward possibility rather than grievance.

It is true that several of the specific modern terms did not exist yet. But the concepts—centering racial grievance, emphasizing oppression, cultivating resentment—these were available in 1927. Johnson consciously chose a different path.

The destiny of black Americans was in the hands of the orator of his generation. The Board of Trustees elected Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson president on June 30, 1926. Nearly a year later, on June 10, 1927, he delivered his inaugural address before members of the Board of Trustees, fellow citizens and 242 graduates.

The Founders Library, Howard University