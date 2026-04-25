Martha (Patty) Wayles Skelton Jefferson (Born 1748 - Charles City County, Virginia, Died 1782 Monticello, Virginia)

What do you get when you fall in love? This essay is about Thomas Jefferson’s abiding love for Patty, the love of his life. Patty and Jefferson were meant to be lovers. How does love unfold during a time of revolution? I hope to answer that question.

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When I was young, all school children knew of the famous midnight ride of Paul Revere. It was midnight and the Boston patriot Paul Revere rode throughout the midnight hour to warn Americans that “The British are Coming! The British are Coming!” All night, Revere rode to awaken those who believed in freedom from the King of Great Britain. April 18, 1775. It is the most important midnight ride in our national history as countrymen.

But how many classmates in school know of the midnight ride of Jack Jouett? The fate of the scribe of American Independence was in grave danger. It is a story that bears retelling this cloudy morning in San Diego.

Can you understand what Virginia militiaman Jouett felt as he saw an army of British redcoats marching from Richmond, Virginia through Louisa County? They had one mission, one undeniable purpose. These redcoats bore animus in their hearts towards the author of the Declaration of Independence. Governor Thomas Jefferson was in grave peril. And he did not know it as he retired for the evening with his wife and love of his life, Patty. Can you understand what must have gone through the soul of Jouett?

If you do not know Jack Jouett very well, I blame our educational system.

The twenty-seven-year old Jouett was awakened by the sound of British cavalry outside. The sight of British redcoats was highly unusual in Virginia. It was the night of June 3, 1781. The quick thinking Jouett put two and two together. There were no Virginia armed forces in Charlottesville to protect Governor Jefferson. The path to Monticello was a clear shot ahead. “Jouett quickly mounted his horse and, at about 10 pm, began the 40-mile ride from Louisa to Charlottesville. With the British cavalry on the main highway, Jouett had to take the rough backwoods trails to the overgrown Old Mountain Road, likely traveling only with the light of the full moon. He needed to ride fast enough to outrun the British.”

The fate of Jefferson rested on the shoulders of a young man riding like a mad man through the trees and forests. Faster and faster he rode. If Jefferson were captured and handcuffed, no greater blow might befall the American Revolution. Jefferson would surely hang.

Faster and faster Jouett rode towards the Man from Monticello. The mission of one man against the mission of Col. Tarleton's British cavalry. In this timeline, anything was possible. The hand of providence was looking out for Jefferson. I believe this is so. “At 11:30 pm, Tarleton paused for a three-hour rest at Louisa Courthouse. He began his march again at about 2 am. He soon encountered a train of 13 supply wagons at Boswell's Tavern bound for South Carolina where General Nathanael Greene led the main branch of the Continental Army in the South. Tarleton burned the wagons and continued onward.”

That two-hour pause helped the galloping Jouett.

Providence intervened again at dawn. “Around dawn, Tarleton reached the plantations of Castle Hill, Doctor Thomas Walker's home, and a splinter group of British arrived at Belvoir, the home of his son, Continental Congress member John Walker. Tarleton captured or paroled various important figures at the two plantations. Dr. Walker supposedly prepared an elaborate breakfast (including alcohol), for Tarleton in order to allow more time for Jefferson and the legislature to get warning of the cavalry, but that might be apocryphal. Tarleton's account says he did pause at Castle Hill for a half-hour rest.”

Monticello

At 4:30 a.m., Jouett had Monticello within view. It was dark all around, save for moonlight. Jouett burst into Monticello and “told Jefferson of the impending strike.” Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham (p. 139) The British are Coming! The British as Coming! Jefferson was an early riser. He was already awake tending to his garden. “Jefferson rewarded Jouett with some fine Madeira.”

What I absolutely love, love about this story is the cool response of Jefferson. He did not collapse in fear or terror. No, the scribe from Monticello was philosophical about it all. He was the Governor of Virginia and it would not do to lose his composure. He knew he was a dead man if the British laid hands on his body. So, what did Jefferson do?

Jefferson calmly ordered breakfast for his family. His family must eat, of course. Then, he ordered a carriage for his family and said good-bye to the assembled legislators at his home before they retreated down the mountain to Charlottesville. These are the actions of a man of presence and courage. I do not think Jefferson was afraid.

He sent wife Patty, his two young kids, and two slaves to a nearby plantation for safety. Some slaves stayed to hide valuables.

And now Jefferson was largely alone at Monticello. (p. 139) He had spared Patty and his children an unimaginable horror coming on the road from Louisa County.

Two slaves (including Martin Hemings) hid silver. Martin was the big half-brother of Sally Hemings which demonstrates the complex interweaving of Jefferson and the Hemings families. Jefferson rescued his documents, took a pair of spyglasses and rode to a neighboring peak. At first, he could not see the approaching British. He bent down for a moment. When he looked up again, there they were! The redcoats were down the mountain in Charlottesville!

Jefferson mounted his best horse and took off after his family to their hiding place, Poplar Forest, this family’s Bedford County estate. Family mattered most of all.

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Five minutes later, the British arrived at Monticello. Five minutes separated Jefferson from being handcuffed and possibly hung for treason.

“One (redcoat) cocked a pistol, aimed it at Martin Hemings’s chest, and demanded to be told where Jefferson was or he would fire.” (p. 140) What did Martin say? “Fire away, then.” (p. 140)

The redcoat did not fire. And Martin lived to see another day.

The soliders did not loot Monticello or burn it to the ground. We should all be grateful for those blessings. I do not know why they bestowed grace upon the mountain top home. They did, however, enjoy themselves to “some of Jefferson’s wine.” (p. 140) A toast to the birthday of King George III or so the rumor goes) p. 140

Meanwhile, Jefferson’s family was safe. He was safe at Poplar Forest. (p. 140)

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The purpose of this essay is not to bemoan the unsung courage of the young Jouett. Nor is it to reflect upon the hand of providence in saving Jefferson and Monticello. My deeper observation goes to family, the love of Jefferson’s life. Jefferson and Patty were meant to be lovers in life.

When the War was won in October 1781, no one was happier than the the Man from Monticello. He could now retire from the cares and worries of the larger world and just be a philosopher of life with his loving family all around him. Jefferson believed himself a failure for fleeing Monticello in his final anxious hours as Governor. He chose Patty over martyrdom. He was not Nathan Hale. I regret I have but one life to give for my country.

A life of love with Patty was like paradise for Jefferson. An ardent lover and hopelessly attracted to the love of his life, Jefferson and Patty found themselves pregnant once again. In 1782, Patty gave birth to another daughter, Lucy Elizabeth. Too much love during these times had consequences. Patty became “dangerously ill” after the birth. (p. 143)

Patty was dying. As I write those words centuries away on the other side of the continent from Monticello, I try to imagine the sinking realization Jefferson must have felt in his heart in 1782 on the mountain. Patty had given birth six time in ten years. She was 33 years old and exhuasted. Just depleted in body if not in soul.

As Patty laid on her death bed, she was surrounded by house servants (slaves), including Elizabeth Hemings (the concubine of Patty’s late father and the mother of several of Patty’s half-siblings, including the nine-year-old Sally Hemings). Jefferson sat by his dying wife not knowing what he was going to do if he lost his dear Patty. He cared for Patty as much as life itself. He was so in love with Patty. Surely, the memories of life and a family they had made together flooded Jefferson’s mind.

The pain was there as they were so in love with one another.

Patty made Jefferson swear this one thing. He would never re-marry. Ever! Swear it, Thomas. Swear it, Thomas! Jefferson swore it to his dying wife. He pledged to never remarry. “He would, he assured his dying wife, never marry again.” (p. 146) “Among the reported witnesses to that pledge was Sally Hemings, Patty’s half-sister, who was not quite ten years old.” (p. 146)

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”At a quarter to twelve on that Friday, Patty Jefferson died.” (p. 146) It was September 6, 1782.

Jefferson sobbed inconsolably at Patty’s bedside. Jefferson’s sister, Martha Carr, had to remove Jefferson to the library where he fainted. Dead fainted. It was feared he would never come to again.

“When he did come to, he was incoherent with grief, and perhaps surrendered to rage.” (p. 146). Jefferson unleased rage against the universe. Patty had been taken by death. She was 33. They had so much to live for together. Rare in Jefferson’s life was he violent in his emotions, although he had been known to be brutal with troublesome horses.

For three long weeks, he remained in his room with his daughter, Patsy, by his side for comfort. Patsy comforted her grieving dad through days of indescribable sorrow. Some say Jefferson approached the edge of madness. How could he go on without Patty? His connection with Patty was eternal. His love for Patty everlasting. They had enjoyed love, married bliss together for ten years (January 1, 1772 to September 6, 1782). They were meant to be lovers.

The outside world slipped away when they were together at Monticello.

Conclusion: Jefferson contemplated suicide. He could not imagine life without Patty. “This miserable kind of existence is really too burdensome to be borne…and were it not for the infidelity of deserting the sacred charge left me, I could not wish its continuance a moment.” (p.148) I am glad to say he found purpose again, a mission for living, in his young daughters, Patsy, Polly and the baby Lucy Elizabeth. Jefferson chose life for which we are all grateful as Americans.

As for Jouett? He lived until 1822, dying in Kentucky, his midnight ride largely forgotten by history despite saving the author of the Declaration. He deserves better.

I'm not meant to live alone

Turn this house into a home

When I climb the stairs and turn the key

Oh, please be there, still in love

I said, still in love

Still in love with me, yeah — A House is Not A Home, Luther Vandross (1981)

