Winkfield’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Winkfield’s Substack

My personal Substack

People

Winkfield Twyman

@twyman
I am a former law professor trying to live in authenticity. Too white for some and too black for others, I strive to be me amongst family who are content to live unexamined lives.
© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture