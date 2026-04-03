Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
3d

AIs are tireless, but what we haven't learned how to do is to harness them well. Harness is the word to keep in mind, because as we know, hard work on simple tasks can often be much more productive than having an unleashed mad genius bouncing off the walls (and sometimes through them). Realize that there are people behind these machines whipping them on. That's one thing with wild mustangs, that's something completely different with harness racing.

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1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
Gary's avatar
Gary
3d

Because all of our information comes from the web, it will be child’s play for an AI to curate what we are fed, even alter our most trusted sources. So what you write is not what I read. It’s the ultimate gaslighting.

For decades we were assured that the U.S. educational system can’t suck too much because we produce so many Nobel Prize winners. Well, we are now reaping what was sown, a populace where the many (most?) people don’t have the capacity to discern what information is real and what isn’t.

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