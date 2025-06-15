“Hi there. How are things? Been watching the news about LA.” — My Friend in Puerto Rico “Things have cooled down around the federal courthouse in LA. Here in SD, it is just another day.” — Me

[Caveats, caveats, caveats — I love my wife and family. I love their unexamined lives in activism/smile. I just wanted to get that out of the way.]

This morning, my wife arose with activism in her heart. It was time to join her comrades and march downtown in the No Kings protest. A buddy of mine was excitedly sharing his creative flag plans for the protest.

As for me? I had work to do. As I drove towards downtown, I saw elderly grandparents with their American flags and placards. The roads were filled with traffic. Young Mexican women excitedly waved Mexican flags outside their Ford pickup trucks. There was hooping and hollering to boot.

I was thinking about an essay today titled An Ode to the Philosophic Woman, my attraction to brainy and nerdy Jewish women over my lifetime. That’s how my mind works. I will be driving my car and my mind wonders to essay topics. Pattern recognition — my mind is always in search of patterns underneath purpose and meaning. I had a memory of a long ago happening where, hermit that I am, I was determined to spend my spare time reading some presidential biography. Instead, I found myself awash in the deep thoughts of Jewish philosophic women. It was almost unbearable how swept up I was in a volley of ideas. One women prompted me to drink three glasses of red wine, no shame, no shame. Then, a second women left me in philosophic heaven for hours. I was having too much fun as I pressed her for deeper and deeper rationales. But why do you say that? Why is that the case? Why must that be the case? A third women sparked an introspective reflection on the meaning of law school. Were we just primed to enter an unhappy profession? Did it matter really where one attended law school years after graduation? For someone who doesn’t do small talk, the immediate deep dive into the purpose and meaning of becoming a lawyer was refreshing. She even invited me to visit one day. (If you are reading this essay, yes, our conversation was memorable for me. In fact, I just read your text to me/double smile)

On second thought, my mature brain took over as I continued driving through the crowded downtown streets. I decided this topic was a wee edgy ahead of Father’s Day. Perhaps, another time later this summer for a deep dive into the attraction of deep conversation at first glance.

Hi! I went to the main No Kings march in San Diego this morning. There were about 8 around San Diego County and this was the largest, maybe 60,000+! — Family Member

Truth be told, at least five family members did their thing today in protest. It is a free country.

I worked to the sound of demonstration outside my office building. And then the sounds settled down, and stopped. It is a strange sensation to live among activists as an intuitive introvert. I don’t have more to say on the matter. One day when it is more appropriate, I will write about the philosophic woman and vulnerability in the presence of an intellectual Jewish woman. I know, I know, caricatures and stereotypes.

As my sister-in-law once said, I am always overthinking things. It is what I do.

Hope all is well out in California - what a political mess we all live in now. — My Canadian Cousin